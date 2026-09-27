Halle Berry embraces turning 60 with 'zero f---s to give' and zero guilt about putting herself first
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Halle Berry embraces turning 60 with 'zero f---s to give' and zero guilt about putting herself first

Oscar winner Halle Berry shared empowering advice on entering 60, explaining why learning to say 'no' became the ultimate act of self-love.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Topics: Halle Berry, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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