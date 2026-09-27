'90s icon Bridget Fonda quit acting at the height of her fame and lives a very different life now

A rare public appearance by Bridget Fonda has happened once more, over two decades since she quit Hollywood for good.

Bridget Fonda is a name most people associate with acting, hit movies, and a famous family, but now, it’s nothing more than a ‘civilian’ after ditching the spotlight back in 2002.

It all began when the actress was cast for the TV series 21 Jump Street in 1989 alongside Johnny Depp and movies like Frankenstein Unbound in 1990, she went on to star in her own right.

Such as the case when she was hired by Francis Ford Coppola to be cast in The Godfather Part III as Grace Hamilton, and as Melanie in 1997's Jackie Brown, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino.

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On of her biggest flicks had to be the uber scary flick, Single White Female, which – despite what you’d think – isn't a chick flick about a ghostly pale redhead who lives in a luxe apartment complex on her own.

There are a few missing pieces that turn the story into a nightmare.

Bridget Fonda quit Hollywood 24 years ago (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

That film came out in 1992, and despite her success, Fonda went on to quit acting for good just 10 years later after having appeared in a title project every year from thereon out.

At the time, it was believed Fonda chose to step away because she wanted to enjoy family life with her now husband, Danny Elfman, and the pair went on to have a son in 2005, named Oliver.

But 24 years after she was last in a flick, the actress was seen grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on August 12 in casual black yoga pants and a striped tee, in a photo obtained by E! News.

The 62-year-old was previously seen back in 2023, when she was at an airport with her son and asked by a member of the press if she’d consider making her way back to acting.

To this, the Daily Mail reported she said: “I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian.”

Prior to this, she revealed to The Guardian in 2000: “I often wonder what it would be like to come into this completely fresh. When I see people from a non-entertainment-industry family who've made it, I'm like, ‘Wow, you're here because of your own efforts—the way you're perceived isn't based on someone else's achievements.’”

Fonda has a famous family (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)

“I can't allow myself that, because I always factor in nepotism,” she added. “If no one wanted to watch me, I guess they'd have stopped hiring me a long time ago.”

She also said that if it wasn’t her famous family changing her outlook on Hollywood, it’s her thoughts on movies in general.

“My tastes are too diverse. I don't want to be known as someone who can only do a certain thing, or be a certain way,” Fonda said. “I want to have the freedom to experiment. Who wants to be narrowed down or put in a box? I'm freer this way; I'll never be cast as the girl who's so pretty she can just stand there, or the one who's so quirky and comical that the whole thing stands or falls on her performance.”

She concluded: “All I'm looking for is something that just gets me here.”