'90s icon Bridget Fonda quit acting at the height of her fame and lives a very different life now
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'90s icon Bridget Fonda quit acting at the height of her fame and lives a very different life now

Bridget Fonda quit Hollywood in 2002 after starring in roles such as in the Godfather franchise

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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