The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas child star lives a very quiet life after stepping away from acting career
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The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas child star lives a very quiet life after stepping away from acting career

The Boy in the Stripped Pyjamas released in 2008

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Miramax Films

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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