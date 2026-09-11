Dan Schneider’s Quiet On Set defamation lawsuit dismissed after child-star 'sexualization' claims

Judges have decided to dismiss Dan Schneider's lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz.

In 2024, Investigation Discovery premiered its bombshell docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The five-part series investigated the alleged toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's TV shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s, many of which were on Nickelodeon and created by Schneider.

Shows created by him include The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, and iCarly, but Nickelodeon cut ties with him in 2018.

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The investigation didn't paint Schneider in a good light, and he went on to issue a public apology for his past behavior.

While he apologized, Schneider wasn't happy with the producers behind the docu-series and went on to sue them (as well as Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony) for defamation.

See the series trailer here:

Part of the lawsuit, filed in 2024, stated: "While it is indisputable that two bona fide child sexual abusers worked on Nickelodeon shows, it is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself.

"But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views - or put differently, money - Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that."

There's since been an update on the suit, and a three-panel judge has decided to dismiss it.

The judges noted that while the series does show Schneider as a bad boss, it does not cross the line to a defamatory implication of child sex abuse, Variety reports.

Explaining the reasoning for their decision, Judge Melanie Ochoa wrote: "The documentary clearly distinguishes between the lamentable conduct that its participants attribute to Schneider — gender discrimination, harassment, toxic workplace behavior, and inappropriate sexual innuendo — and the child sexual abuse explicitly attributed to three named individuals, two of whom are discussed at length."

Dan Schneider won the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In the wake of the update, Gerry Silver, Schneider’s attorney, has issued a statement.

Silver said, per Variety: "We are disappointed by the Court’s decision to reverse the Superior Court’s well-reasoned anti-SLAPP ruling, and we are evaluating our options for further review and appeal.

"However, we are pleased that the Court acknowledged that the makers of Quiet on Set presented absolutely no evidence that Dan was sexually abusive towards any of his cast members and agreed that any such allegation is provably false."

Elsewhere, Robertson and Schwartz said they're 'grateful' for the ruling, adding that it protects 'the constitutional rights of filmmakers and journalists to report without fear on important and difficult issues'.

"We’re proud of the continued impact of Quiet on Set which just last week was cited in bipartisan legislation introduced into Congress to protect child actors," their joint statement concluded.