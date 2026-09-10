Fresh Prince of Bel Air's Karyn Parsons now has completely different career 30 years after show ended
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Fresh Prince of Bel Air's Karyn Parsons now has completely different career 30 years after show ended

The star admitted she was 'secretive' about the venture at first

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Books

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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