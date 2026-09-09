What happened to Dana Chandler after complete stranger fought for her freedom from murder conviction
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What happened to Dana Chandler after complete stranger fought for her freedom from murder conviction

HBO's three-part documentary A Killer Story follows a couple who dedicated their lives to fighting for Chandler’s innocence

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: True crime, HBO, Crime, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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