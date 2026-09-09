What happened to Dana Chandler after complete stranger fought for her freedom from murder conviction

A three-part HBO documentary titled A Killer Story revisits the 2002 case that gripped the nation, in which Mike Sisco and his girlfriend, Karen Harkness, were murdered in their home in Topeka, Kansas.

Sisco's ex-wife, Dana Chandler, was convicted of the double homicide in 2012.

The couple had just returned home after a night out at the casino, and the following day they were found dead by Karen's father.

They had both been shot multiple times - and there was no evidence of anyone breaking in. The murder weapon was never recovered, and there was no forensic evidence tying her to the killings.

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Despite there being a lack of physical evidence, Chandler pointed towards her 'documented history of hostility' towards the couple, which was portrayed as jealousy and obsession by prosecutors. It was also noted that her cell phone had a 27-hour inactivity around the time of the murders.

After the case was featured on CBS' 48 Hours in 2009, revisiting the case, Chandler was arrested on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in 2011.

A Killer Story follows former New York Times journalist Joe Sexton, who was contacted by complete stranger to both himself and Chandler, Eileen Umber. The true crime obsessive desperately tried to get hold of him to speak about what she called a 'grave injustice' - sending him almost 3000 emails.

Herself and her husband, Keen, dedicated their lives fighting for Chandler’s innocence - convinced she did not commit the crime.

“We’re just so committed to this case, that there’s really nothing else in life that matters," they can be heard saying in the trailer.

The HBO documentary was filmed over the course of six years - but where is Dana Chandler now - and is she still in jail?

Is Dana Chandler still in prison?

Yes. Despite Eileen and Keen's fight for Chandler's freedom, as of 2026, she is still in prison.

In June 2025, she was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Sisco and Harkness.

As per CBS News, Judge Cheryl Rios gave the 65-year-old two consecutive life terms.

Chandler will not be eligible for parole for 50 years. However, she was given credit for 13 years of time already served.

As per the outlet, Chandler's daughter, Hailey Seel, whose father was Mike Sisco, said: "I truly see her now as the evil killer. I hate it. I don't want to call you evil killer, but I can't live in a fairy tale."

She has always maintained her innocence.

A Killer Story follows true crime enthusiasts Eileen and Keen Umbehr, who devoted their lives to fighting for Chandler's innocence (HBO)

Six years after being sentenced to life in prison, Chandler's conviction was overturned 'due to prosecutorial misconduct,' and an appeal with the help of the couple.

Her retrial took place from August 5 to September 1, 2022, and ended in a hung jury.

They were split 7–5 in favor of conviction, and could not reach a unanimous verdict which was required for conviction.

She was then tried for a third time, which lead to her 2025 conviction.

However, while waiting for her third trial, Chandler was released from prison in 2022 on a $350,000 bond. It came 11 years after she was initially incarcerated.

During this time, judges agreed for Chandler to live with her nephew, in Olathe, Kansas.

However, she was banned from contacting, or discussing the case with any potential witnesses, the outlet reported at the time.

The first episode of HBO's A Killer Story airs on Thursday, September 10 at 9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT.