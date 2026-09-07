James Bond star addresses casting rumors after Gary Oldman claims next actor has been chosen already
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James Bond star addresses casting rumors after Gary Oldman claims next actor has been chosen already

Gary Oldman claims the James Bond casting has confirmed its 'shortlist'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Topics: James Bond, Film and TV, Daniel Craig, Amazon

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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