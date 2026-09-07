The next James Bond star has been cast already, says Gary Oldman
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The next James Bond star has been cast already, says Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman says he's rooting for his Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: James Blunt, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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