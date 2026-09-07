Gary Oldman has claimed that the next James Bond has been decided, revealing the ‘shortlist’ was confirmed.

Who will be the next Bond? It’s a question that has been on many people’s lips for some time.

But apparently, the answer has been decided.

According to Oldman, the lucky actor has been selected, however, who it could be on the list of those pegged for the role hasn’t been announced yet.

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So far, there have been rumors that Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Callum Turner (Rose of Nevada), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (28 Years Later) have been looked at with interest.

Per Oldman, he’d been hoping his Slow Horses co-star, Jack Lowden, would be selected to play 007, as he seemed to confirm his attempt at being cast.

Gary Oldman says he has his fingers crossed for Jack Lowden (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for AppleTV+)

In an interview with Canada’s Global, the actor said e had his ‘fingers crossed' for Lowden.

Oldman told the outlet: “It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist. We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Importantly, Oldman didn’t distinguish whether he was revealing that Lowden had been picked, or that someone who auditioned for the Amazon MGM Studios had been given the role.

Whoever it is, they have one hell of a list of things they have to tick off the list after casting director Nina Gold revealed what she’s looking for in the next James Bond.

The casting requirement told to Deadline is that the chosen actor must 'ooze sex appeal'.

Debbie McWilliams also weighed in as an expert after she had cast the last three Bonds, and says she wants to see ‘somebody who is completely out of the blue’ and that what is ‘absolutely essential’ is that Bond remains ‘a total enigma.’

One thing she was clear on too, is that the people rumored to be the next Bond aren’t what she wants to become real.

She said: “I don’t want to see any of them as James Bond.”

Apparently, the next Bond has been chosen (Eon Productions)

She explained to The Independent of Bond: “We want to know as little about them personally as possible, because that’s what spies are. We don’t need to know where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives. We never want to see him at home. And a vital element of the whole thing is his job description. He’s licensed to kill, and we have to believe that he can do that. If you don’t, then you’ve lost the audience.”

McWilliams also remarked about other Bonds, such as Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

“Timothy and Pierce weren’t particularly well known,” she said. “Daniel had had a career in independent films and a fairly colourful romantic life beforehand, but he wasn’t a household name, and that helps enormously.”

She explained that in the next film, she wants ‘to see somebody who is completely out of the blue.’

UNILAD reached out to Amazon's AGM studios for comment.