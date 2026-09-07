'Depressing' detail in new Harry Potter series compared to original movies has fans blaming inflation

Forget the new cast, the real talking point from HBO's Harry Potter reboot might actually be something else entirely.

Fans combing through the latest trailer for the streamer's new series have zeroed in on a single detail: the food.

Where the original 2001 film showed the Great Hall groaning under golden platters of roast chicken, corn and bread, new footage appears to show Harry and Ron sitting down to a considerably smaller spread: an egg, some toast, a banana and a glass of juice.

The contrast has been enough to send comparisons between the two versions of Hogwarts viral, with one post that circulated widely on X joking that the Wizarding World hasn't escaped the cost-of-living crisis either.

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According to the comparison doing the rounds online, the HBO series features a noticeably scaled-back breakfast scene compared to the sprawling banquets of the original movies.

Rather than the mountains of food and 'golden platters' fans remember from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (released as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US), the new clip reportedly shows just a handful of items on the table in front of Harry and Ron.

The viral post framed the shift as evidence that 'even the wizarding world apparently isn't safe from inflation', suggesting the house elves might have 'unionized' or that a single roast chicken now costs '15 Galleons'.

Fans noticed the stark difference (Warner Bros/HBO)

Another joked that Dumbledore had looked at the budget and asked: "Have you considered the value meal?"

Meanwhile, someone else penned: "Weird to see so many identical shots, very depressing."

The joke lands against the backdrop of a much bigger rollout for HBO's take on the franchise. When the full teaser trailer dropped, the series introduces Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione and Ron, alongside a cast of established names including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The latest trailer gives fans a more detailed look at the Great Hall (HBO)

Warwick Davis also returns to the franchise, this time playing Professor Filius Flitwick.

That trailer sparked its own debate, with some viewers on X saying the absence of the original film cast felt 'wrong', while others questioned why the story needed retelling at all.

The food isn't the only thing dividing opinion, either.

The new cast features Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Plenty of fans have also taken issue with the look of the footage itself, arguing the color grading felt flat and washed out compared to the richer, warmer tones of the original films. For a franchise so associated with the golden glow of the Great Hall, some viewers feel the new series' seemingly more muted palette was doing it no favors, adding another layer to the wider debate over how faithfully HBO's version is capturing the world fans grew up with.

The new series' first season adapts the first book, with more room than the 2001 film had to explore material that never made it to screen, including scenes from the Weasley family's perspective.

Harry Potter film vs series cast members

As fans get ready for the highly anticipated Harry Potter series, let's take a look at how the cast members from the films differ from the confirmed new cast that are soon set to grace our screens...

Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe became a household name when he portrayed the Boy Who Lived between 2001- 2011, and now, it's time for young actor Dominic McLaughlin to step in his shoes.

Daniel Radcliffe and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter (Warner Bros/HBO)

Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint was the perfect Ron Weasley during the decade the films aired, but from a first look, it seems Alastair Stout will have no trouble embodying the character for the new series.

Rupert Grint and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hermione Granger

Emma Watson rose to fame through her role as Hermione in the films - no doubt thanks to her iconic line 'It's leviosaaaaa, not leviosaahhh'. Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione in the series, and fans can't wait to see how she takes on the role of the bookish witch.

Emma Watson and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hagrid

The late Robbie Coltrane captured hearts of the nation in his role as lovable groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and stepping into those shoes for the series is funnyman Nick Frost, who fans have no doubt will fall into the character with ease.

Robbie Coltrane and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid (Warner Bros/HBO)

Albus Dumbledore

For the first two films, Richard Harris portrayed the wise wizard until his death in 2002. The character was then taken over by Michael Gambon for the remaining six films, who sadly died in 2023.

Now, legendary actor John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series, much to fans' delight.

Michael Harris and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore (Warners Bros/HBO)

Professor Snape

Alan Rickman did a stunning job in his portrayal as Slytherin's leader, Severus Snape. And while he will never be forgotten for his role following his death in 2016, British actor Paapa Essiedu is set to step in for the series and will no doubt match the expectations that Rickman naturally set.

Alan Rickman and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape (Warner Bros/HBO)

Professor McGonagall

The late Dame Maggie Smith set the bar high for Minerva McGonagall, portraying the head of Gryffindor House during all eight films. Ozark star Janet McTeer will be portraying McGonagall in the new series, with fans being keen to see how she'll take it on.

Maggie Smith and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall (Waner Bros/HBO)

Neville Longbottom

Matthew Lewis' role as Neville gave us some pretty iconic moments over the decade the films ran - who could forget 'Oh my god, I've killed Harry Potter'!

Young actor Rory Wilmot, who recently appeared in Netflix's Unchosen, will be playing Neville in the series, and we have no doubt there'll be even more iconic moments to come.

Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom, and Rory Wilmot, who is set to play him in the series (Warner Bros/Netflix)

Draco Malfoy

Though many fans can't imagine anyone but Tom Felton as the icy-haired bully that is Draco Malfoy, Lord of the Flies actor Lox Pratt will be stepping into the role - and I already have high hopes.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and Lox Pratt as the character in the series (Warner Bros/HBO)

Lucius Malfoy

Jason Isaacs gave stellar performances as Draco's wicked father throughout the films - and now, it's time for Emma star Johnny Flynn to give the role a whirl.

My father will hear about this!

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn, who'll be playing him in the series (Warner Bros/Focus Features)

The Dursleys

Harry's neglectful adoptive parents, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, were played by Richard Griffiths and Fiona Shaw in the films, with his spoilt cousin Dudley being played by Harry Melling.

In the series, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley will portray the parents, while newcomer Amos Kitson will play Dudley.

36? But last year, last year I had 37!!

Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powely as Vernon and Petunia Dursley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Gilderoy Lockhart

Kenneth Branagh famously portrayed the fraudulent wizard in The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, and after it was announced that Nicholas Hoult would be playing him in the series, it was revealed shortly after that, after dropping out due to scheduling conflicts, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will be taking on the role.

Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart, and Kit Harington, who is set to play him in the series (HBO)

Molly Weasley

After an unforgettable stint as the Weasley mum from Dame Julie Walters, British actress Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley in the new series.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley, and Katherine Parkinson, who will be reprising the role in the series (Warner Bros/Channel 4)

Argus Filch

The grumpy Hogwarts caretaker was played by veteran actor David Bradley in all eight of the films, and the character is set to be reprised by Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse.