'Depressing' detail in new Harry Potter series compared to original movies has fans blaming inflation
Home>Film & TV

'Depressing' detail in new Harry Potter series compared to original movies has fans blaming inflation

It's not the only aspect that's divided opinion

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: Harry Potter, HBO

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: