Harry Potter fans furious as they spot huge difference between new series and original movies

Potterheads have spotted a striking difference between HBO's new TV adaptation and the original Harry Potter movies.

The reaction arrived after HBO released its second official trailer on September 2, giving fans a much longer look at the highly anticipated series ahead of its Christmas premiere.

Viewers comparing footage from the upcoming series with the Harry Potter films have focused on the show's color grading, with some saying the new version appears noticeably less warm and colorful.

On X, one fan shared side-by-sides with the words 'this is just sad', while another asked: "Where has all the colour gone :/."

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The comments center on the visual atmosphere of the new adaptation, with fans claiming the footage appears to have lost some of the warmth they associate with the beloved movies.

However, this criticism is not entirely new.

When the first trailer arrived in March, Parade reported that fans were already questioning the reboot's cooler visual style, with some saying the original movie felt brighter, more whimsical and warmer by comparison.

Why does the new Harry Potter series look so different?

The original Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is remembered by fans for its warm, golden appearance, particularly as Harry discovers the Wizarding World and arrives at Hogwarts.

By contrast, the reboot's trailer contains considerably cooler-looking footage, leading some viewers to compare its grey-blue palette to the darker visual style used later in the movie franchise.

Fans have been quick to pick up on the color difference (Warner Bros/HBO)

One fan described the new version as 'colorless' and said it looked sad when it should feel magical and warm.

Another joked that the filmmakers 'need to turn the lights on', while a different commenter compared the lighting to Game of Thrones.

Not everyone was convinced the reaction was justified, however. Some fans suggested the issue could simply be the color grading rather than the footage itself, while earlier coverage noted that trailers can sometimes look different from a finished production.

There is also the possibility that the cooler tones are being used deliberately, potentially creating a visual contrast between the Muggle world and the more magical atmosphere of Hogwarts.

The finished series will show whether that approach remains consistent.

Others have defended the new series (Warner Bros/HBO)

The new HBO Harry Potter series will introduce a fresh trio of young actors in the iconic lead roles.

Scottish newcomer Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton, who is known for her stage work in London's West End, will play the brilliant and determined Hermione Granger. Completing the trio is Alastair Stout as Harry's loyal best friend Ron Weasley.

The three were selected following an extensive casting search involving thousands of young actors and will lead HBO's new television adaptation of JK Rowling's book series.

The new trailer gives fans a further look at the cast in action (HBO)

Production on the big-budget series began in Hertfordshire, England, in July last year, with Succession alumni Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod leading the project. Mylod will also direct some episodes.

The series is scheduled to premiere at Christmas, with plans for each of the seven books to receive its own season.

There has already been plenty of attention around the show's cast beyond its young leads. Nicholas Hoult recently stepped away from a previously announced role in the second season, with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington announced as his replacement as Gilderoy Lockhart.

Rowling remains involved with the series as an executive producer in an advisory capacity.

Harry Potter film vs series cast members

As fans get ready for the highly anticipated Harry Potter series, let's take a look at how the cast members from the films differ from the confirmed new cast that are soon set to grace our screens...

Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe became a household name when he portrayed the Boy Who Lived between 2001- 2011, and now, it's time for young actor Dominic McLaughlin to step in his shoes.

Daniel Radcliffe and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter (Warner Bros/HBO)

Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint was the perfect Ron Weasley during the decade the films aired, but from a first look, it seems Alastair Stout will have no trouble embodying the character for the new series.

Rupert Grint and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hermione Granger

Emma Watson rose to fame through her role as Hermione in the films - no doubt thanks to her iconic line 'It's leviosaaaaa, not leviosaahhh'. Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione in the series, and fans can't wait to see how she takes on the role of the bookish witch.

Emma Watson and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger (Warner Bros/HBO)

Hagrid

The late Robbie Coltrane captured hearts of the nation in his role as lovable groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and stepping into those shoes for the series is funnyman Nick Frost, who fans have no doubt will fall into the character with ease.

Robbie Coltrane and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid (Warner Bros/HBO)

Albus Dumbledore

For the first two films, Richard Harris portrayed the wise wizard until his death in 2002. The character was then taken over by Michael Gambon for the remaining six films, who sadly died in 2023.

Now, legendary actor John Lithgow will be playing Dumbledore in the series, much to fans' delight.

Michael Harris and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore (Warners Bros/HBO)

Professor Snape

Alan Rickman did a stunning job in his portrayal as Slytherin's leader, Severus Snape. And while he will never be forgotten for his role following his death in 2016, British actor Paapa Essiedu is set to step in for the series and will no doubt match the expectations that Rickman naturally set.

Alan Rickman and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape (Warner Bros/HBO)

Professor McGonagall

The late Dame Maggie Smith set the bar high for Minerva McGonagall, portraying the head of Gryffindor House during all eight films. Ozark star Janet McTeer will be portraying McGonagall in the new series, with fans being keen to see how she'll take it on.

Maggie Smith and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall (Waner Bros/HBO)

Neville Longbottom

Matthew Lewis' role as Neville gave us some pretty iconic moments over the decade the films ran - who could forget 'Oh my god, I've killed Harry Potter'!

Young actor Rory Wilmot, who recently appeared in Netflix's Unchosen, will be playing Neville in the series, and we have no doubt there'll be even more iconic moments to come.

Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom, and Rory Wilmot, who is set to play him in the series (Warner Bros/Netflix)

Draco Malfoy

Though many fans can't imagine anyone but Tom Felton as the icy-haired bully that is Draco Malfoy, Lord of the Flies actor Lox Pratt will be stepping into the role - and I already have high hopes.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and Lox Pratt as the character in the series (Warner Bros/HBO)

Lucius Malfoy

Jason Isaacs gave stellar performances as Draco's wicked father throughout the films - and now, it's time for Emma star Johnny Flynn to give the role a whirl.

My father will hear about this!

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn, who'll be playing him in the series (Warner Bros/Focus Features)

The Dursleys

Harry's neglectful adoptive parents, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, were played by Richard Griffiths and Fiona Shaw in the films, with his spoilt cousin Dudley being played by Harry Melling.

In the series, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley will portray the parents, while newcomer Amos Kitson will play Dudley.

36? But last year, last year I had 37!!

Richard Griffiths, Fiona Shaw, Daniel Rigby and Bel Powely as Vernon and Petunia Dursley (Warner Bros/HBO)

Gilderoy Lockhart

Kenneth Branagh famously portrayed the fraudulent wizard in The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, and after it was announced that Nicholas Hoult would be playing him in the series, it was revealed shortly after that, after dropping out due to scheduling conflicts, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will be taking on the role.

Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart, and Kit Harington, who is set to play him in the series (HBO)

Molly Weasley

After an unforgettable stint as the Weasley mum from Dame Julie Walters, British actress Katherine Parkinson is set to play Molly Weasley in the new series.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley, and Katherine Parkinson, who will be reprising the role in the series (Warner Bros/Channel 4)

Argus Filch

The grumpy Hogwarts caretaker was played by veteran actor David Bradley in all eight of the films, and the character is set to be reprised by Welsh comedian Paul Whitehouse.

David Bradley as Argus Filch, and Paul Whitehouse, who will be playing the caretaker in the new series (Warner Bros/ITV)

HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is set to hit our screens this Christmas.