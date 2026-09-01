Nicki Minaj to serve as judge on Donald Trump's new reality-style competition show

Nicki Minaj is making her return to reality television—courtesy of President Donald Trump.

The 43-year-old rap icon and former American Idol judge has officially signed on to appear on the judging panel for the Trump administration’s upcoming reality competition, The Million Dollar Pitch Competition, organized by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA).

The Shark Tank-meets-The Apprentice format will see five small business finalists from across the country pitch their models to potential investors in a bid to win a portion of a $1 million cash pool.

Confirming her involvement on social media, Minaj made no effort to hide her excitement about teaming up with the White House initiative.

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"This is a major, MAJOR KEY," Minaj wrote on X . "Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!! Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration's initiative to support small businesses. Let's GO!!!!!!!!!!"

Minaj will not be critiquing the entrepreneurs alone. She will be joined on the judging dais by private equity fund manager Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who currently serves as the U.S. Chief Design Officer.

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark, is set to host the event, which will take place on Friday, September 18, in Washington, D.C.

"The five finalists represent the best of American ingenuity, know-how and grit while representing the vital contributions of small businesses in local communities across America's industrial base," SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said in an official statement. "As we mark 250 years of free enterprise, these small businesses will remind our nation why our builders and entrepreneurs will always be among America's greatest assets."

The competition marks the latest reality-style production rolled out during Trump's second administration, following in the footsteps of the Department of Transportation's recently released series The Great American Road Trip.

Before entering politics, Trump famously hosted 15 seasons of NBC’s smash-hit competition series The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice.

Minaj has been a vocal supporter of Trump over the past few years ( Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Minaj's involvement follows a string of public appearances supporting the president - and comes hot on the heels of her continued messages of support for his policy decisions.

Earlier this summer, Trump publicly heaped praise on the Grammy-nominated artist during a White House luncheon, describing her as a "woman that is so respected and so hot and so great" and commending her as a close friend of "common sense."