Nicki Minaj to serve as judge on Donald Trump's new reality-style competition show
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Nicki Minaj to serve as judge on Donald Trump's new reality-style competition show

The Super Bass rapper will sit on a celebrity panel alongside Airbnb's co-founder and Dean Cain for an Apprentice-style $1 million showdown

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj, Celebrity, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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