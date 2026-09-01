All of the important details Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife documentary didn't show

Warning: This article contains discussion of domestic abuse and suicide which some readers may find distressing.

The new Netflix documentary Death of the Pastor's Wife shared new light on the final chapter of Mica Miller’s life. However, there are a number of details that the documentary doesn't cover.

Church leader Mica Miller, 30, was found dead at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024, two days after serving her husband, Solid Rock Church pastor John-Paul 'JP' Miller, with divorce papers after allegations of control and abuse.

Her death was ruled as a suicide.

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JP is now facing federal criminal charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators, charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

In the three-part documentary, audiences hear about Mica's story, and see interviews with family members and those close to her, as well as police reports and medical records. But here's what we didn't see...

Mica Miller died in 2024 after taking her own life (Netflix)

JP Miller's criminal past

JP was convicted of driving with a suspended license and a serious assault and battery charge, which took place in the 1990s.

His driving conviction came in 1998, while his assault and battery charge of ‘high and aggravated nature’ happened in June 1999.

Court records, via Post and Courier, showed he hit a woman with his truck, who he accused of refusing to get off his car. He received a pardon in 2022.

The Pastor's alibi on the day Mica died

Ashley Flowers, who hosts the podcast Crime Junkie, also noted the omission of JP's alibi on the day his wife passed away. He was confirmed by law enforcement to have been in Charleston, South Carolina, at the time of her death, for an athletic event, leaving Myrtle Beach a day prior to the tragedy.

JP's first wife

The pastor has been married three times, with Mica being his second wife. However, prior to this, he was married to Ali, who he had four children with.

It was alleged he began having an affair with Mica in 2015, with Ali allegedly filing for divorce due to the fact she had discovered texts on her husbands phone between him and Mica.

Mica's family took part in the documentary (Netflix)

Mark Kaufman and JP's friendship was 'closer' than shown

Before Mica became JP's worship leader, it is believed that Mark Kaufman - JP's best friend - was the one who had been involved in the worship/music side of Solid Rock Church.

This was mentioned in a now-deleted blog post, which was archived by journalist Beth Braden. However, in the doc, viewers saw Mica singing these.

It's also alleged that Mark convinced JP to return to the church after his affair with Mica was exposed.

'Solid Rock had made a substantial purchase'

In Braden's post, it is alleged that Solid Rock church made a substantial purchase of a small plane shortly after Mica's death.

"According to Flight Aware, it stayed parked at the Rocky Mount/Wilson Regional airport all summer. That airport is about an hour east of Raleigh," the post reads.

"On August 12, 2024, the plane leaves Rocky Mount and lands at CRE - a small airfield in North Myrtle Beach," she penned. "On September 11, 2024, the plane changed hands from Solid Rock Ministries to FeRX LLC."

Where is John-Paul now?

His federal trial has been pushed back to October 2026, just two months after the release of the documentary, with WPDE reporting he is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

As per the Department of Justice, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for cyberstalking and two years in prison for his false statements, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

JP's case has been continued to October 2026 for a court date (Netflix)

John-Paul and Mica Miller: A full timeline of events

2015: John-Paul and Mica begin an affair

After first crossing paths when Mica was 13 and attending Solid Rock Church, where John-Paul was a pastor, the pair began an affair when she was 20 and he was 15 years her senior at 35, according to the Netflix doc.

Both were already married at this point - John-Paul had five children with his first wife, Alison Williams, and Mica was married to a fellow member of Solid Rock Church.

2017: John-Paul and Mica marry

After both divorcing their respective spouses, the pair wed each other on November 7, 2017, when Mica was 23 and John-Paul was 38.

2023: Divorce filing after allegations of control and abuse

Mica first filed for divorce from John-Paul after almost exactly six years of marriage, on October 8, 2023, according to court documents.

This came after the couple's relationship dynamic was described by Mica's family as 'toxic', despite John-Paul maintaining that they had a 'great marriage' and an 'amazing' relationship.

February-March 2024: Divorce filing dismissed and withdrawn

On February 13, 2024, Mica's divorce was dismissed. And ten days later, John-Paul filed for separation from Mica, which was subsequently dismissed without prejudice on March 12, 2024.

April 2024: A final filing for separation

Mica filed for separation for the last time on April 15, 2024, and a hearing for the separation was scheduled for 5 June. However, just two days after John-Paul was served the separation papers on April 27, Mica was found dead at the age of 30.

The next day, John-Paul returned to the Solid Rock lectern and gave a sermon, announcing Mica’s death and telling the audience that it was self-inflicted, citing her alleged ongoing mental health struggles.

May 2024: Mica's death is ruled a suicide

According to a media release from the sheriff’s department, Mica died by suicide. Her cause of death was determined after a review of surveillance footage and an examination by the North Carolina Medical Examiner, as well as interviews.

It later emerged that Mica called 911 to announce that she was going to take her own life, and asked operators to trace her call so her family would be able to find her body.

Summer 2024: Mica's family make allegations against John-Paul

Her family shared their concerns over her well-being before her death, and alleged that John-Paul was abusive throughout their marriage - claims John-Paul has continuously denied.

November 2024: Solid Rock Church closes

After John-Paul's sermon addressing Mica's death was recorded and posted online, where it went viral, her death gained online notoriety, and it is believed this contributed to Solid Rock Church closing its doors for good.

December 2025: John-Paul is indicted on two charges

In the time period leading up to Mica's death, she reports that the tyres of her car were slashed multiple times, and told officers that she was being followed.

John-Paul denied being involved in this alleged stalking, but in December 2025, the FBI claimed that he had not been telling the truth to officials.

A federal grand jury indicted John-Paul on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to the FBI.

January 2026: John-Paul arraigned in federal court

The case has been continued to October 2026 for a court date.

August 2026: Netflix releases Death of the Pastor's Wife

The three-part docu-series outlines Mica's story and features interviews with her family and those close to her.