Where is Supernanny star Jo Frost over 20 years after controversial show aired
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Where is Supernanny star Jo Frost over 20 years after controversial show aired

Jo Frost’s no-nonsense discipline made her a household name and turned Supernanny into a reality TV phenomenon

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Film and TV, Parenting

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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