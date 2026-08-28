Where is Supernanny star Jo Frost over 20 years after controversial show aired

Prepare to feel old. It’s been more than 20 years since Supernanny first hit our screens, and few reality shows have gone on to achieve such iconic status. Where is Jo Frost now?

The British professional nanny, who is perhaps the most well known advocate of the naughty chair, came to the U.S. to help parents who struggling with raising and disciplining their children.

Seven seasons aired and Frost also led the original British version for many years, gaining a reputation for a no-nonsense and strict approach to parenting, as well as showing genuine empathy for families.

Frost had been a parenting expert and childcare specialist for many years before she became a familiar face on TV, helping families address issue like communication, disrespect, sleeping arrangements and discipline.

Firstly, how did Jo Frost become Supernanny?

She was raised in London and after working as a nanny for over 15 years, she responded to a newspaper advert to star in the British version of the show.

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It became a massive hit when it debuted in 2004, giving viewers a glimpse into households where families were struggling to keep things in order.

A year after Supernanny premiered, she relocated to California to film the U.S. spinoff for ABC.

Frost remained on the show until 2011. She said at the time she needed more balance in her life and she also married her long-time boyfriend, Darrin Jackson, the same year.

“[He] really understood my work and wanted to be a part of it,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s a man who thrives in the camaraderie of it all and in being able to help, so it made things very easy in that respect.”

Supernanny became a major TV phenomenon (ABC)

But Frost didn’t completely step away from TV. In the two decades that have passed since Supernanny first aired, she has fronted a number of shows including Jo Frost: Extreme Parental Guidance, Family S.O.S., Jo Frost: Family Matters, Jo FrostL Nanny On Tour, Frost on Britain’s Killer Kids.

And in addition to the Jo Frost TV universe, she has also written four books focused on baby and toddler care.

Frost eventually returned as Supernanny when Lifetime renewed the show for an eighth season in 2020.

The new version of the show, which debuted almost a decade after it originally ended, focused on parents facing modern struggles such as internet usage and even more complicated schedules.

Upon her return to TV, Frost told PEOPLE: “I’m looking forward to families across America having access to my parental education surrounding their family challenges, as this country/government is short on providing the resources, staff and funding families so desperately need in society.

“The family issues are also over a wider spectrum and cover many different global issues ... [the] internet has changed much.”

Supernanny returned in 2020 for one season on Lifetime (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Where is Jo Frost now?

Lifetime didn’t order any further episodes however Frost’s work has continued behind the cameras.

Now, Frost helps families through private consultations and occasionally shares parenting and education techniques on her Instagram account.

Her contemporary parenting lessons do focus on some classic moments in childhood, such as the importance of potty training, but also things parents never saw coming two decades ago, such as the dangers of too much screen time.

She also raises awareness of anaphylaxis as she was diagnosed with the condition which is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can be caused by certain food, medicine or insect stings.

"I’ve survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now," she revealed in a video on Instagram in July 2025.

"I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization," Frost explained. "If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it’s as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face."

There doesn't appear to be any plans for another Supernanny series however we think it's time for a revival.