People online are just realizing how much time has passed after a picture of Good Luck Charlie’s Mia Talerico celebrates her latest milestone in life.

Now, if you haven’t watched the show, then there’s already a few questions arising about your idea of quality TV.

But you might still recognize Mia, who has been in the industry since she was practically born.

One of those shows was Good Luck Charlie, a US sitcom made by Disney, and it has reserved a special place in people’s hearts – even 12 years since it ended.

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The series first began on April 4, 2010, and finished its run with its emotional finale on February 16, 2014.

The family-friendly show was a snapshot of daily life for many. No matter if you were working parents, teenagers navigating school and friendships or of course, a toddler learning about life.

Mia Talerico is going into her Senior year 12 years after starring in the hit show (Disney)

It centered around the Duncan family, who were surprised with the pregnancy and birth of their fourth child, Charlie.

But life must go on, so when parents Amy and Bob return to work, they turn to their older kids to chip in with childcare.

Charlie (Mia Talerico), P.J (Jason Dolley), and Teddy (Bridgit Mendler) feature in a series of video diaries, which aims to document life and provide an older Charlie advice about life.

You might have forgotten about the show because of how long it has been since it ended, but fans were quickly reminded of their age when Mia introduced a new picture of herself online.

The actress posted on Instagram on Thursday (August 20) that she’s no longer a Junior as she’s set to take on the first day of being a Senior: “Last First Day! Now i’m starting to feel old.”

If she’s feeling old, think of what the fans of the show are feeling.

Luckily, they commented just that, so you don’t have to think too hard.

“If you feel old then I feel ancient,” said one commenter.

“I’m old,” another wrote. “Like whatttt you was just a baby.”

A third said: “Damm I feel old it feels like it was just yesterday I was watching her on my tv.”

Someone else praised: “And just like that she’s off to senior year, good luck Charlie!

Make us proud with those college acceptance letters.”

Mia’s time on the show was a huge part of her life and took up four of her first years.

But while you might think some memories of her time with the cast would stick forever, apparently, she’s forgotten just about all of it.

The revelation came after Mendler’s engagement party to Griffin Cleverly in 2019.

Dolley, who played Charlie's oldest brother, explained that she didn’t remember them.

He said to E! News: "It was so strange because we all knew her, and she was looking at us like she knew she was supposed to know who we were but genuinely did not know who we were.

"It was like, ‘Oh right, her brain was still forming when we were carrying her around the set’."