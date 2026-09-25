Stuart Little star Jonathan Lipnicki looks completely unrecognizable as he makes rare red carpet appearance 27 years after film
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Stuart Little star Jonathan Lipnicki looks completely unrecognizable as he makes rare red carpet appearance 27 years after film

The Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little actor was propelled to stardom three decades ago - and is now returning to the silver screen

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Youtube

Topics: Nostalgia, Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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