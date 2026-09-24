'90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas detained after allegedly resisting police

Home Improvement alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been arrested in California.

According to the LA Times, Thomas (whose legal name is Jonathan Taylor Thomas Weiss) spent the night in jail for allegedly resisting the arrest of an officer from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 45-year-old was then taken to the Malibu/Lost Hills station in Agoura Hills on Monday (September 21).

Per the outlet, Thomas resisted a deputy during a traffic stop in Westlake Village.

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He was allegedly the passenger in the car and was apparently under the influence of alcohol when it is reported that he left the vehicle despite being told to stay inside.

According to arrest records, Thomas was booked on a felony-level charge, spent the night, and was released the next day without any criminal charges, on a detention-only stay.

Police said Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested, transported, and booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station (GT/Star Max/FilmMagic)

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told UNILAD: “Deputies saw a vehicle stopped at the intersection, with a green light blocking traffic. Deputies pulled alongside the vehicle to see if the driver needed assistance. Deputies noticed the driver was acting odd and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation and conducted a driving under the influence investigation.

“While field sobriety tests were being performed on the driver, the passenger (Jonathan Weiss MW/45) appeared intoxicated, continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation. Deputies attempted to detain Weiss for obstruction and public intoxication, at which point, Weiss kicked a deputy in the stomach.”

They confirmed the suspect was 'arrested, transported, and booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on the aforementioned charges'.

The spokesperson added: “The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.”

They also said the case would be 'submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration', before adding: “Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at (818) 878-1808.”

Thomas has a slew of credits in TV shows and movies to his name.

He's best known for his time on Home Improvement (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

You may not know this, but one of his most famous roles was voicing young Simba in the 1994 Disney flick, The Lion King.

But he left Hollywood shortly afterwards.

In a full-circle moment, one of Thomas' last roles was an appearance on his Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing in 2015.

However, he mostly hasn’t been in the limelight since his 90s and early 2000s shows and movies, such as Tom and Huck or Man of the House.

Instead, Thomas went on to focus on his studies, and attended Harvard, Columbia and the University of St. Andrews in Scotland so that he could ‘have a bit of a break’.

“I’d been going nonstop since I was eight years old,” he told People way back when in 2013. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.”

“I never took the fame too seriously,” Thomas explained. “It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers.”

Thomas appeared in a rare snap earlier this year (Instagram/@prichardsonla)

He doesn't have Instagram or any other social media, so it’s hard going to see what he’s up to these days.

One of the last times his face appeared online as an adult was in July this year, when he seemed to have a reunion with his on-screen Home Improvement mom, Patricia Richardson.

In the photo, Thomas can be seen smiling alongside Richardson and his on-screen brother, Taran Noah Smith.

42-year-old Smith wore glasses, had a beard, and long hair while Thomas can be seen with a short haircut and black-framed glasses.

Richardson then captioned the snap: “My other boys.”