'90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas detained after allegedly resisting police
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'90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas detained after allegedly resisting police

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been out of the limelight since leaving Hollywood two decades ago

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Police

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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