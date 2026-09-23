Matthew McConaughey reluctant to do DNA test as brother rumors with Woody Harrelson circulate
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Matthew McConaughey reluctant to do DNA test as brother rumors with Woody Harrelson circulate

Matthew McConaughey said the 'worst-case scenario' would be if the pair weren't brothers

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images

Topics: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Hollywood

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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