Heated Rivalry star’s girlfriend speaks out to slam fans for crossing ‘huge’ boundary

Hudson Williams' girlfriend, Katelyn Larson is putting a stop to fans 'crossing a huge territory'.

The 26-year-old, who plays Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, hard launched his relationship with Larson on Valentine's Day 2026, in which he posted a range of sweet snaps to his Instagram story.

Just a month later, the couple made their relationship red carpet official, posing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Despite her boyfriend being a HBO heartthrob, Larson wasn't in the public eye beforehand, and works as a tattoo artist.

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However, since her launch into the public eye, she's had to put some boundaries in place with fans turning up to her studio.

In an Instagram story, she penned: "Hi divas, I didn't ever want to say anything about this, but a couple of people have crossed boundaries so I've got to say something real quick."

Larson issued a lengthy statement on Instagram (Instagram/KatelynRosetattoos)

"Obviously a lot of you have found the studio because of a certain show and that's more than okay!"

The star then continued to say that if people were 'following me or any of the artists because you genuinely like their art and want to get cool tattoos' then they should 'go right ahead' and not feel weird about it.

However, she then went on to explain where she 'drew a very hard line'.

"Booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge territory," she penned.

"Showing up to your appointment and asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or about Hudson is hugely uncomfortable for everyone.

"With peace and love, please stop," she concluded.

Larson's statement comes after Williams told the press his girlfriend 'wasn't trying to be in the public eye'.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentines Day (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

In a conversation with ETalk Canada shortly after the hard launch, Williams was asked how his DMs were looking now he's off the market.

"I don't even check the DMs, I'm sure they're the exact same," he laughed before thanking 'all the lovely fans for supporting her'.

"Even though she's not trying to be out there or perceived," he added.

"She's always like: 'I don't want to be perceived'".

He then told the interviewer that fans were being 'really warm' towards his partner, which he said was 'really nice' to see.

Hudson Williams talks Heated Rivalry Season 2

For those with Heated Rivalry withdrawal symptoms, fear not as Williams and Connor Storrie will be back for season 2, which is expected to drop in 2027.

Teasing what's to come during the Toronto International Film Festival, Williams said to Storrie: “We’re going to be kissing each other, brother," as per Rolling Stone.

On what's to come, he added: “If season one/book one is the yearning season, book two is external adversity and [relationship] communication problems that feel very real and human.”

Williams, Storrie and the rest of the gang have already begun filming the second season, which will be based on the sixth book in the series by Rachel Reid, 'The Long Game'.







