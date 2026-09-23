Margot Robbie has quietly changed her name after marrying husband ten years ago

Margot Robbie has quietly changed her surname despite being one of the most recognisable names in Hollywood.

The Daily Mail reports that the Barbie star has decided to ditch her maiden name for that of her husband, Tom Ackerley, who she married a decade ago.

Citing Companies House documents, Robbie is now reportedly known as Margot Elise Ackerley, though it remains unclear if she has changed her name professionally.

Of course, it's pretty common for celebrities to stick with their maiden name after marrying so that fans can continue to recognise them, but with Robbie having been off social media since 2021, it's unclear whether the actor will decide to change her name for future projects.

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UNILAD has reached out to Robbie's representatives for comment.

Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of Suite Française in 2014, before dating the year after and getting married in 2016.

Margot Robbie has quietly changed her name (Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH)

The pair went on to have a baby boy in October 2024, but have decided to keep his name private.

The couple also co-founded production company LuckyChap Entertainment - used for films such as I, Tonya, Barbie and Saltburn.

Robbie has largely kept her private life, well, private, though she did offer a rare insight into her marriage in a 2016 interview with Vogue, where the 36-year-old spoke about how the pair developed a close friendship after meeting on the film set before becoming romantically involved.

She said: "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

And in an interview with The Times in 2024, Ackerley lifted the lid on the relationship and how they somehow manage to spend '24 hours a day' together.

The pair have been married for a decade (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

When asked about how they separate business and pleasure, Ackerley said: "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

What's also impressive is that there's no arguments either, with Ackerley explaining that he 'feels like an honorary Aussie, Margot feels like an honorary Brit'.

Meanwhile, Robbie told Porter of their relationship: "I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner.

"Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better."