Lionel Richie to 'take some time off' after undergoing heart surgery for Atrial Fibrillation

Music icon Lionel Richie is resting and recovering after undergoing a heart procedure to treat an irregular heart rhythm, his representative has confirmed.

The "Hello" and "Dancing on the Ceiling" singer was admitted to the hospital this week to receive treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, AFib is an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that originates in the heart's upper chambers, which can impair blood flow and increase the risk of blood clots and stroke.

A spokesperson for Richie confirmed the update, reassuring fans that the singer came through the intervention smoothly and is in positive spirits.

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“Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib),” the representative said in a statement. “The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

Thankfully the procedure went well and the iconic singer is now on the mend (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

While the exact nature of the procedure Richie received has not been publicly specified, standard medical treatments for AFib typically include electrical or chemical cardioversion to shock or medicate the heart back into a normal sinus rhythm, or catheter ablation, a minimally invasive technique where doctors use heat, cold, or electrical pulses to scar small areas of heart tissue and block erratic signals.

The news follows a physically challenging run on the road for the veteran hitmaker, who has been co-headlining an arena tour alongside Earth, Wind & Fire.

The latest hospitalization marks the third time this year Richie has required medical attention while touring.

On Aug. 31, Richie was admitted to an intensive care unit directly after concluding a concert in St. Louis.

Fans in attendance noted that the singer had requested a chair on stage during the closing performance of his 1983 classic “All Night Long.” It was later confirmed that he underwent testing for cardiac-related issues in the days following that performance.

The procedure marks the third time the American Idol judge has been hospitalised in recent months ( Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Two months earlier, on June 24, Richie was hospitalized after suffering a bout of dizziness on stage during a concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, which forced him to sit down to complete the set.

True to form, Richie joked about the scare to the crowd at the time: “Now, I want you to know, that’s the first time in the history of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ I’ve done it sitting down. That’s a bad sign, y’all.”

He returned to the stage less than a week later in Pittsburgh on June 30, teasing the audience: “I had you worried there for a minute, huh?”

It remains unconfirmed whether Richie's remaining three scheduled dates on the Earth, Wind & Fire tour—including upcoming stops at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Chicago’s United Center, and Columbus's Schottenstein Center—will go ahead or be rescheduled while he recuperates.