Lionel Richie to 'take some time off' after undergoing heart surgery for Atrial Fibrillation
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Lionel Richie to 'take some time off' after undergoing heart surgery for Atrial Fibrillation

Following two tour hospitalizations, Lionel Richie's team confirmed he underwent a successful procedure to treat an irregular heart rhythm.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity, Music, American Idol

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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