Lionel Richie hospitalized in intensive care after struggling through final song at St. Louis concert
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Lionel Richie hospitalized in intensive care after struggling through final song at St. Louis concert

The 77-year-old music legend checked himself into hospital following a weekend show at The Muny in Missouri,

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Topics: Celebrity, American Idol

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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