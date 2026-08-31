Kelly Osbourne reveals why she has 'never explained' gender to her three-year-old son
Home>Celebrity

Kelly Osbourne reveals why she has 'never explained' gender to her three-year-old son

Relocating to the UK after the tragic loss of her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly has opened up about her experiences with parenting and grief

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Topics: Parenting, Mental Health, Ozzy Osbourne

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: