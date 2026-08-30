Dolly Parton's heartwarming reaction to discovering she and goddaughter Miley Cyrus are related

Dolly Parton was not surprised to discover she was related to goddaughter Miley Cyrus after always saying the Hannah Montana star felt 'like a daughter'.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker sadly died earlier this week aged 80 after a 'brief battle with cancer', with a statement from her representatives saying: "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."

The statement added: "Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.

"After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

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The '9 to 5' singer died earlier this week (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Parton, Cyrus' godmother, spoke regularly about her close relationship with her fellow musician, so the pair were delighted to discover they are blood related.

The duo are seventh cousins once removed, according to Ancestry, having shared a common ancestor from Tennessee.

John Brickey is Parton's sixth-great-grandfather, while he's also Cyrus' seventh-great-grandfather.

Speaking to Access Hollywood to share the blood-relation news, Parton said: "It doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family. I've always said she feels like a niece or a child.

"We're so close, Miley and I: I would've thought we'd have been at least third cousins, 10 times removed. I'm sure she'll get a kick out of that."

Cyrus had previously told W magazine that Parton had 'been like a mother to me', adding: "It gets me choked up. I just love her so much. Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It's so major."

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer said Parton had 'been like a mother to me' (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Shortly after Parton's tragic death was announced earlier this week, Cyrus took to Instagram to share her heartbreak.

She wrote on social media: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.

"Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."