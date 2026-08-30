Dolly Parton's heartwarming reaction to discovering she and goddaughter Miley Cyrus are related
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Dolly Parton's heartwarming reaction to discovering she and goddaughter Miley Cyrus are related

Dolly Parton described her relationship with Miley Cyrus as 'so close'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Image

Topics: Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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