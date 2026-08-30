Honey Boo Boo looks unrecognizable as she leaves her child pageant days behind for a new career
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Honey Boo Boo looks unrecognizable as she leaves her child pageant days behind for a new career

Honey Boo Boo has come a long way since her TV debut 15 years ago

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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