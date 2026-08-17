Kaia Gerber once had an exorcism because she was a 'possessed child'
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Kaia Gerber once had an exorcism because she was a 'possessed child'

The actor and model also revealed an unusual item her mom gave her to take on set of American Horror Story

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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