Kaia Gerber once had an exorcism because she was a 'possessed child'

Kaia Gerber has opened up about a time where she had an 'exorcism' during her childhood.

The actor and model had been appearing on the Mitch Churi Chat Show podcast on August 14, where she spoke about the unusual ceremony which her parents had performed when she was little.

Gerber has featured in film and TV shows including 2024's Shell, and 2026's Outcome, as well as appearing as herself on Saturday Night Live and as a guest judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race, and taking on a role in both American Horror Stories and American Horror Story, which are different series.

But Gerber revealed that when she was just a child she had a full-on exorcism at home, with her parents carrying it out.

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If you have an image of a child with a spinning head and priests holding up crosses, chanting in Latin, and throwing around holy water like it's beer at a soccer game, then cast it out of your mind as this was not that kind of exorcism.

Instead, Gerber explained that her parents had played a particular kind of woodwind instrument at her in a bid to spiritually cleanse her.

“Do you know how they did the exorcism?” she said. “They played a didgeridoo all over me. That’s how they did the exorcism.

Kaia Gerber opened up about being given an 'exorcism' as a child (Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

“I’ve never talked about it, but it actually did happen.”

She added: "I'm all healed."

“I was told I was possessed as a child,” Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, explained.

But despite feeling like she has been 'haunted' her whole 'whole life', Gerber didn't seem particularly fazed by the prospect of being the focus of supernatural beings.

“I do feel as though I attract beings from other dimensions in a very casual and chill way," she said.

And a didgeridoo-based exorcism was not the only time that Gerber said that her celebrity mom had given her some spiritual protection, though another time came after she was an adult.

It was in fact in 2021 when she took to the screen for her role as Kendall Carr in the 10th season of American Horror Story, subtitled American Horror Story: Double Feature, that she says she had another incidence of spiritual protection from her mom.

Gerba recently landed a role in The Shards (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“My mom gave me holy water to go to set,” she revealed. “She was like, ‘I don’t want you to get possessed'."

In 2026 Gerber has been continuing to work in TV, scoring roles in The Shards and Palm Royale, and acknowledges the role that her celebrity parents have had in this.

Speaking to Vogue in an interview on August 11, she said: "I’ve only ever been a nepo baby, and I’ve only ever benefited in my career from it.

"But I also find myself doing it to other nepo babies, thinking, 'OK, show me why you deserve this job'."

She went on to explain that as a self-described 'nepo baby' she feels as though she will be judged differently, revealing that she told Homer Gere that 'it’s not like you’re just any unknown actor and people will judge you as an unknown actor'.

Nonetheless, she is adamant that this just makes her want to 'work harder'.