Ruby Rose reveals she was accused of murdering child as a teenager

Ruby Rose has revealed she was accused of murdering a little boy when she was just a teenager herself.

The Aussie actor recalled the traumatic event, in which she found a gravely injured four-year-old boy in a playground.

Rose, who was just 15 at the time, had been at a social gathering with her mom and their family friends at a home 'out in the bush', when she and a friend snuck out to smoke their first ever cigarette.

When the pair neared the playground, they initially thought someone had left a doll on the play equipment, she told the Off the Vine podcast.

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"My friend and I locked eyes and we started walking towards it. As we got close enough, we could tell this was a real human," Rose said.

"There was blood coming out of his ear, nose, mouth. It was very traumatic."

Ruby Rose recalled the tragic event when she found the child (Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Using quick thinking, she scooped up the child and rushed him into the house where all the adults were, who then started performing CPR on him.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star revealed she initially believed she had saved the boy's life by finding him, as he was still breathing when the ambulance arrived and took him off to hospital. Tragically, this was not the case.

Rose explained: "I got a call saying that he probably wouldn’t be OK, that they were keeping him on a machine and it didn’t look great. I just sent love to the family."

The actor was told the boy had been 'brain dead for so long', there was nothing medics could do to save him.

While that alone would be traumatic enough for any teen to experience, things turned from bad to worse the following day when cops showed up at Rose's school to question her about the death.

This prompted teens at her high school to start throwing nasty accusations Rose's way, with the star admitting people were calling her a 'baby killer'.

While the comments caused her to 'break down,' Rose went on to explain that the child's older brother had actually been present when the playground accident occurred, but he had initially been suffering with 'dissociative amnesia'.

Once his memory was recovered two weeks later, he was able to tell police what had really happened to cause the fatal injuries.

The child's mother still asked Rose not to attend the funeral (YouTube/Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe)

Rose said: "He went back to the police and, thank goodness, told them, because they didn’t think it was me anyway, but that doesn’t always happen.

"He remembered and I was cleared, but [the child’s mother] still didn’t want me at the funeral. So everyone went except me."

Rose has never been one to shy away from speaking out. Earlier this year, she made serious allegations of sexual assault against Katy Perry. She claims the 'Firework' singer assaulted her in a Melbourne nightclub two decades ago.

Perry's reps hit back: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."