Amber Heard shares rare glimpse of her life after changing her name and moving to new country
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Amber Heard shares rare glimpse of her life after changing her name and moving to new country

The former actress shared a look into her new life in Spain

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Amber Heard shares rare glimpse of her life after changing her name and moving to new country

Topics: Amber Heard, Spain, Hollywood, Parenting, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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