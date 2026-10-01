Amber Heard shares rare glimpse of her life after changing her name and moving to new country

A festival menu that can cost €315 per person has handed Amber Heard’s followers a rare look at life away from the spotlight.

The actress, 40, posted an Instagram photo on Wednesday showing her looking over the wine list at El Celler de Can Roca, a three Michelin star restaurant in Girona, Spain, the Daily Mail reports.

She captioned it: 'Now this is my kind of wine list.'

The post offers a brief update from Heard, who has kept a low profile since leaving Los Angeles and is now raising three children on her own in Spain.

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Heard announced the arrival of her first child, Oonagh, in April 2021, and revealed she had welcomed twins, Ocean and Agnes, in a Mother’s Day post in 2025. Oonagh is now five and the twins are 17 months.

She has described becoming a mother ‘by myself and on my own terms’.

Amber Heard now lives in Madrid with her children. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Where does Amber Heard live now?

Heard is based in Madrid, but her first stop after the defamation trial was Mallorca, where she rented a property under the name Martha Jane Cannary, the real name of Wild West legend Calamity Jane.

She later settled in the Spanish capital with Oonagh.

In 2024, it was reported that she had bought a €1.5 million home in the Chamartin district. The five-bedroom property has a garden and three bathrooms, and counts millionaires, footballers and politicians among its neighbors.

Heard has also learned Spanish, and Oonagh reportedly attends a private Catholic school for children aged one to six that teaches in English and Spanish.

After pickup, the pair are often seen at Taste of America, a store selling Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Betty Crocker baking products and pumpkin pies.

Last month, she also posted snaps with her daughter after finishing the KLM Norte Sur 10k race, and she likes to run in Madrid’s El Retiro park.

Amber Herd left Hollywood after an acrimonious break up with Jonny Depp. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did Amber Heard leave Hollywood?

Her move followed her 2022 defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. He sued her for $50 million in 2019 over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about alleged abuse, though she did not name him in the piece.

After a six-week televised trial in Virginia, Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million after countersuing.

The pair settled in December 2022, and Heard said at the time: “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.”

A source told People magazine: “The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh.”

Some Hollywood insiders have also claimed she was ‘blacklisted’ afterward.

In 2025, two years after she last starred in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, she made her stage debut in Spirit of the People at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, according to Variety.

Heard also spoke about the trial’s lasting impact in the documentary Silenced, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

In a confessional for the film, directed by Selina Miles, she said: 'This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story.'