Ben Affleck reveals what happened to the kid who robbed him at 14
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Ben Affleck reveals what happened to the kid who robbed him at 14

Ben Affleck narrowly escaped an armed robbery as a teen in Boston after realizing the attacker was a local boy who later committed murder

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Street You Grew Up On Podcast / Youtube

Topics: Ben Affleck, Crime, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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