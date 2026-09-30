Pete Davidson defends Ariana Grande over online scrutiny and reveals where they stand today

Ariana Grande's ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, has slammed online trolls for criticizing her appearance.

Although it has been eight years since their brief romance and engagement, the Saturday Night Live star still has her back as he addressed the ongoing internet discussions about the singer.

The 33-year-old has taken a step back from public life after concluding her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour on September 1, confirming plans to take an extended break from the music industry.

Speaking to the audience in Chicago back in August, the 'One Last Time' songstress said: "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan."

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She added the plan was made 'quietly, a long time ago'.

Now, during an interview with Variety this week, Davidson shared his honest thoughts on the criticism his ex has received online.

Ariana Grande announced her decision to step back from public life in August (Maya Dehlin Spach/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool,” Davidson explained.

“She’s a really strong person - I’ve witnessed it - and I don’t understand it.”

While the comedian acknowledged the pop star is used to living under a microscope, he added: “She’ll be okay, but I think it’s fucked up.”

Despite their highly publicized breakup inspiring her chart-topping anthem Thank U, Next, Davidson insisted they are completely fine with each other today.

“I think Ariana’s f***ing cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl,” he stressed.

As for those fans who think the pair might rekindle their relationship, he added: “We’re not texting or whatever, but were cool.”

While Grande may have taken a step back from public life, she still has every intention to pursue her acting career with the Wicked star scheduled to feature alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in Focker-In-Law this November.

Meanwhile, Davidson used his sit-down with Variety to voice his own frustrations and beliefs that his dating life has marred his own acting career.

The 32-year-old has been linked to a number of celebrities over the years, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kim Kardashian.

“It’s been over a decade,” he pointed out.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged before calling quits on their relationship eight years ago (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

“My work and my relevance is super overlooked, and it’s confusing to me.

“What the f*** do I have to do? And look, I get it - I’ve dated a lot of people. But so has everyone else!"

He continued: “Everyone is f***ing everyone in this business! Everyone! And for some reason it’s zeroed in on me.

"II can’t feel sorry for myself because I put myself in those situations, but everyone else is doing it.

"I was in my 20s. Am I not supposed to f*** around and do drugs and have fun and be in Hollywood like everybody else? Sorry, everyone!”

Despite his career grievances, he had nothing but praise for the Kardashians.

Davidson added: “One of the things I love about Kim and that whole family is they’re like, ‘This is what we do,’” he recalled.

“I found that very attractive and mature."

The New Yorker is currently single after breaking up with model Elsie Hewitt earlier this year. The pair welcomed their daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson in December.