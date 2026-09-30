Pete Davidson defends Ariana Grande over online scrutiny and reveals where they stand today
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Pete Davidson defends Ariana Grande over online scrutiny and reveals where they stand today

Despite the pair agreeing to call off their engagement eight years ago, the comedian has hit out at trolls for criticizing her appearance

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Topics: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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