Ariana Grande reveals painful injury ahead of tour finale
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Ariana Grande reveals painful injury ahead of tour finale

The pop superstar shared a painful backstage health update just hours before her penultimate show in London

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Topics: Ariana Grande, Celebrity, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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