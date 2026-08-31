'Kardashian curse' explained as fans are convinced Jacob Elordi has been struck
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'Kardashian curse' explained as fans are convinced Jacob Elordi has been struck

The actor’s new Ridley Scott movie has opened to a disappointing $8 million at the US box office

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Topics: Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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