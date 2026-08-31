Garth Brooks’ daughter doubles down after mentioning father in Dolly Parton tribute
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Garth Brooks’ daughter doubles down after mentioning father in Dolly Parton tribute

Allie Colleen defended her tribute after critics blasted her for making Parton's death 'about her'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@alliecolleenmusic

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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