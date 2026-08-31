Garth Brooks’ daughter doubles down after mentioning father in Dolly Parton tribute

The daughter of country music legend Garth Brooks has defended her tribute to the late Dolly Parton, despite fierce backlash from fans.

The beloved '9-to-5' hitmaker tragically passed away at the age of 80 last week, following a private and brief battle with cancer.

The philanthropic singer's passing sent shockwaves across the world leaving thousands in mourning - including Brooks' daughter Allie Colleen, who, like her father and Parton, is also pursuing a life in country music.

Colleen's tribute read: "My greatest fear in life is the day my Dad loses his life and I have to see the world mourn a man they never knew the way I knew him ... To the personal family and friends of Mrs.Dolly you have all my love and condolences today and forever going forward.

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"What a huge, beautiful, special life to have loved and to grieve. Thank you for sharing her with us all - Allie."

Such a heartfelt message you'd think would be applauded by fans... at least Colleen did, but unfortunately it inspired intense backlash with many claiming the 30-year-old was trying to make the 'Jolene' hitmaker's death about her.

Dolly Parton, pictured back in 2024, tragically passed away at the age of 80 on August 25 (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

One user commented: "Maybe I’m confused? How is this a good way of putting it? No one is allowed to be sad except the family? That’s wild."

'I’m not telling anyone else how to grieve'

Doubling down on her stance, she replied: "This is my account— I am saying I don’t know how to respond to these things in my industry because of my life experiences."

Colleen added: "I’m not telling anyone else how to grieve. I’m just acknowledging the family. You do you babe."

In the caption, she noted it is a privilege to mourn as she explains that grieving means you loved deeply, before asking fans to respect Parton's personal friends and relatives during this difficult time.

She insisted she's not 'telling anyone else how to grieve' (Instagram/@alliecolleenmusic)

Still, critics found the sentiment bizarre, with one writing: “This is the weirdest condolence post I have ever seen. It’s giving how can I make something not about myself, about me."

'Next time, let someone read your work before you publish it'

They continued: "This is nepo baby at its worst.”

Another person noted: "Allie, just a note. Next time, let someone read your work before you publish it. I know what you meant, however now was not the time to say it."

Rather than apologize, Colleen bluntly asked: "Is now a good time?"

She further defended herself, claiming she never tried to diminish anyone's pain, and insisted she just wanted to highlight the unique grief of a family losing their loved one.

Allie Colleen, pictured on stage in 2025, was blasted by fans for her tribute to Dolly Parton (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

"I would never act like I understand how much you grieve anyone – that’s all I am saying," she explained in another reply.

She stated: "I would never act like I understand how you feel the day you lose your person so I would expect the same respect that you don’t know how I feel the day I lose mine."

Not everyone was entirely negative however, as one fan added: "Not sure why you're getting dumped on over this. Nothing wrong with what you said. People just look for things to get mad at these days."

To which Colleen responded, 'dude thank you', followed by a crying laughing face and two love hearts.

Celebrities who have paid tribute to Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was Dolly Parton's goddaughter (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Parton's goddaughter wrote on Instagram: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Donald Trump

The US president wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

Taylor Swift

Swift penned a lengthy statement (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Parton had previously praised Swift as a 'great inspiration', and the billionaire songstress wrote a touching tribute for the country icon.

She wrote: "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

"Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.

“Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé said Parton had a 'profound impact' (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, who created her own version of 'Jolene' back in 2024, wrote: "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.

"I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.

"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Eminem

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper shared a note from Parton congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022.

Parton wrote in the note: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.

"Just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

Eminem wrote: "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

"Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Sabrina Carpenter

Parton recently collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter for 'Please, Please, Please' (Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

Taking to Instagram, the 'Please, Please, Please' singer - who recently collaborated with Parton for the single - penned: "Oh dolly. The only thing I could say after we first met was 'she really is an angel walking the earth' and 'we look like we could be sisters!'

"I will cherish our laughter and conversations and i will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days. There will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart.

"Your light will be something the world will search forever to find again. I will always love you."