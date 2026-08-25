Kenny Rogers' estate pays moving tribute to Dolly Parton after she 'traded butterfly wings for angel wings'

The family and estate of the late Kenny Rogers have released an emotional tribute following the passing of Dolly Parton at age 80, honoring the deep, lifelong friendship and legendary musical collaborations shared by the two country music icons.

Rogers, who passed away in March 2020 at the age of 81, formed one of the most beloved partnerships in music history alongside Parton.

From their chart-topping 1983 classic "Islands in the Stream" to their reflective 2013 duet "You Can't Make Old Friends," their creative and personal bond resonated across generations.

In a heartfelt statement shared on behalf of "The Rogers Family & Team KR," loved ones expressed the depth of their loss while celebrating Parton's towering impact.

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"Our Dearest Dolly: It's painstakingly hard to put into words what you meant to Kenny... and to all of us," the statement began.

"When the two of you sang about being islands in the stream who together had found peace unknown, having real love for each other as true friends who would always stand by each other, and how you just can't make old friends, it was always as genuine as it could possibly be... coming straight from the heart and reflecting what you both felt for each other."

'Traded Butterfly Wings for Angel Wings'

The Rogers family emphasized Parton's signature warmth, humor, and boundless philanthropic generosity, noting how profoundly she enriched the lives of everyone around her.

"Saying a simple, yet sincere thank you could never be enough for bringing so much joy, laughter, and amazing songs and stories into our lives," the tribute continued.

"Your irreplaceable spirit of compassion, positivity, friendliness, and immense generosity will live on with your remarkable legacy. We must accept that you've simply traded your butterfly wings in for angel wings."

The duo were longstanding friends - with Rogers family confident that the pair have now reunited in heaven (Beth Gwinn/Redferns)

A Heavenly Reunion

While acknowledging the weight of their grief, the family took solace in the idea of the lifelong friends reuniting beyond the stage.

"Though we write this through tears and feelings of extraordinary grief and sadness, at the same time we realize how thankful we are that you were able to live such a vibrant and meaningful life using your many God-given talents, in turn making millions of other lives better," the statement read.

"And we are happy for you and the reunions you're enjoying with your heavenly arrival."

The family signed off with a poignant nod to Parton’s signature anthem: "Dolly, we will think of you every step of the way... and we will ALWAYS love you!"





The loss of an icon

The music world was plunged into mourning following the passing of Dolly Parton at the age of 80 on Tuesday August 25, bringing an end to a legendary six-decade career that redefined country music and global pop culture.

Renowned for timeless classics like "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You," as well as her transformative philanthropy through the Imagination Library, Parton was universally celebrated as one of entertainment’s most beloved, generous, and sharp-witted icons.

Her death sparked an immediate global outpouring of grief and gratitude from fans, world leaders, and peers across the industry, honoring a trailblazing storyteller whose warmth and towering artistic legacy will resonate for generations.











