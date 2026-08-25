Kenny Rogers' estate pays moving tribute to Dolly Parton after she 'traded butterfly wings for angel wings'
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Kenny Rogers' estate pays moving tribute to Dolly Parton after she 'traded butterfly wings for angel wings'

The late country icon's estate found comfort in the duo's "heavenly arrival" following a legendary decades-long friendship

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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