Dolly Parton left behind a secret song that cannot be opened until 2045
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Dolly Parton left behind a secret song that cannot be opened until 2045

Following the country legend's passing at 80, the world will have to wait decades to hear the mystery track sealed inside Dollywood.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: David Redfern/Redferns

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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