Dolly Parton spoke about putting her own health aside to care for husband Carl just days before death
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Dolly Parton spoke about putting her own health aside to care for husband Carl just days before death

The icon admitted she 'didn’t pay attention' to her health issues while watching over her husband

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Topics: Dolly Parton, US News, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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