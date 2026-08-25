Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares results of her 'terrifying' genetic testing after father's dementia diagnosis
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Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares results of her 'terrifying' genetic testing after father's dementia diagnosis

Die Hard star Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: rumerwillis/Instagram

Topics: Bruce Willis, Celebrity, Health, News, Dementia

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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