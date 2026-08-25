Rumer Willis said that 'information is power' as she discussed the recent genetic testing she's had.

Rumer is one of Bruce Willis' five daughters. The Hollywood legend also shares Tallulah, 32, and Scout, 35, with ex wife Demi Moore, as well as Mabel, 14, and 12-year-old Evelyn with current wife Emma Heming Willis (whom he's been with for 18 years).

The family were rocked in 2023 with the news that Willis has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a year after he decided to step away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis.

With this in mind, his daughter Rumer has decided to have undergo genetic testing to see if she's at risk of developing similar conditions as her dad.

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"It’s terrifying to get answers sometimes," she told PEOPLE. "Obviously there are genetic things in my family. Not just dementia, I’ve had some family members who have had breast cancer and family members who have had different things."

Rumer Willis, 38, is one of Bruce Willis' five daughters (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Rumer has teamed up with Function, a health membership that offers more than 160 advanced lab tests, imaging and specialized assessments, and opted to have an APOE genetic test to determine her risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

"I think when you have information, it’s power," Rumer went on. "And that sounds so, like, Spider-Man, but when we’re able to see, OK, maybe I’m more predisposed to this, you can just start actively working to reduce inflammation in your body, work on heart health, whatever it is.

"That’s why it’s been so amazing to be able to track a lot of those things with Function."

Rumer pictured with her famous dad when she was a baby (rumerwillis/Instagram)

Rumer, 38, shared the results of her testing on Instagram, her risk of developing Alzheimer's specifically.

"I have a three-four, which is pretty average, but it also just means that there is some risk, but it's not crazy," she said. "Companies like Function empower you to put the information in your hands."

The House Bunny actress also said she missed her dad, adding: "I miss a different version of who he was."

"There are some days that are just so hard," Rumer admitted.

"I try to prioritize being present with where he's at now. The truth is, to be strong is learning to deal with both things at the same time."

Willis' family have been very open about the Die Hard star's health battles, with his wife Emma giving frequent updates about how he's doing and raising awareness about dementia. Back in June she shared what she believes to be a common misconception about the disease.

"When people say, 'Oh, you know, does he remember who you are?' Well, he does because he doesn't have Alzheimer's; he has FTD," she said on the The Bossticks podcast.

"I think that's a very common misconception that, when you think of dementia, we think of memory loss."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article and would like to speak with someone in confidence, the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline you can call on 800.272.3900. Alternatively there are other ways to contact the organization via their website.