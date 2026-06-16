Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming addresses 'common misconception' of his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has moved to correct one of the most persistent misconceptions about her husband's condition, clarifying that the Die Hard star does not suffer from memory loss and still recognises the people closest to him.

Speaking on The Bossticks podcast on Monday, Emma addressed the assumption that dementia automatically means forgetting loved ones.

"When people say, 'Oh, you know, does he remember who you are?' Well, he does because he doesn't have Alzheimer's; he has FTD," she said.

"I think that's a very common misconception that, when you think of dementia, we think of memory loss."

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Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis have been together for 18 years, having started dating in 2007. They will have been married for 17 years in March, having tied the knot on March 21, 2009. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

What condition does Bruce Willis have?

Bruce, 71, was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 before receiving a frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis the following year, at which point he retired from acting.

Emma was keen to draw a clear distinction between FTD and Alzheimer's, which remains the most widely understood form of the disease. "Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, but FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60," she explained.

Since her husband's diagnosis, Emma, 47, has become a prominent advocate both for Bruce and for the millions of people in caregiver roles.

In March, she launched the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness, support caregivers, and fund research into the disease.

Describing what life with dementia looks like from a caregiver's perspective, she said: "These diseases, they take and they take and they take, sometimes very slowly, and you are grieving different losses all the time. So you are consistently in grief."

She added that she has grown more able to navigate the situation over time, but said it is something you learn to sit alongside rather than move past.

Perhaps the most striking detail Emma has shared about her husband's condition is that Bruce himself is unaware of his diagnosis, and she says she is relieved by that.

What is anosognosia?

Earlier this year, Emma explained that Bruce experiences a neurological condition called anosognosia, which commonly accompanies FTD and other forms of dementia. Cleveland Clinic describes anosognosia as "a neurological condition where a person is physically unable to recognize that they have an illness or disability. It is not a conscious choice or stubborn denial; rather, it stems from physical damage to the brain's frontal lobe and self-monitoring systems."

The condition means the brain cannot recognise what is happening to it, leaving the person genuinely unaware of their illness rather than in denial of it.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

"He never connected the dots that he had this disease, and I'm really happy about that," Emma said. "I'm happy he doesn't know about it."

Bruce shares daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12, with Emma.

He is also father to three adult daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.