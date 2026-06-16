Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming addresses 'common misconception' of his dementia diagnosis
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Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming addresses 'common misconception' of his dementia diagnosis

Emma also revealed Bruce has no idea he has the disease

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Image

Topics: Dementia, Health, Celebrity, Bruce Willis

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford