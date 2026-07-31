Law & Order's Camryn Manheim shows off huge transformation as fans say she looks 'full of life'

Actor Camryn Manheim has showed off her body transformation following her exit from NBC's Law & Order in 2024.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram recently to share a series of snaps with her pals as she visited New York last week to attend the opening night of Rosie O’Donnell’s one-woman show Common Knowledge.

Manheim decided to wear a patterned blouse, jeans and beaded jewelry for the outing in New York City, but it's the actor's dramatic weight loss that has much of the internet talking.

"You look amazing!" one fan penned in the comments of the social media post, while a second added: "You look fabulous!!!"

Advert

A third stated Manheim looks 'full of life', as they penned: "You look as young as when I first saw you in the early 2000’s acting. You just look beautiful and full of life!"

The actor's most well-known role is certainly that of Ellenor Frutt in The Practice, which resulted in her bagging an Emmy in 1998 for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Many have praised the actor (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Manheim followed up that award by picking up a Golden Globe a year later in 1999.

It was The Practice star's speech after claiming the Emmy which went viral after she spoke about her weight not defining her.

"This is for all the fat girls!" Manheim shouted at the time as she fist pumped the air.

Some 20 years on, in 2019, the actor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the acceptance speech.

"I’ve made my mark by being vocal," she told the outlet. "I just play roles that have nothing to do with my size, but with my power and spirit. It’s who I am at the core of my being. "That’s what’s happening in the second tier of my career."

Manheim went on to speak about how she wanted to take the term 'fat' back, as it's been used in a more insulting way in recent times.

Camryn Manheim has spoken openly about her weight struggles in the past (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

"I tried to normalize it," the Law & Order star added. "It makes people uncomfortable. Anytime you said it, there would be a whole discussion. It was rather exhausting. ‘You’re not fat….’ Yes, I am!

"It felt like a constant battle of teaching people and making them comfortable with it. I wanted to demystify the word so it wouldn’t carry negative connotations anymore."

She has also previously discussed body confidence in an interview with the New York Times in 1999.

"My platform is not fat acceptance, it’s self-acceptance,” the actor told the outlet. "My weight is being celebrated.”