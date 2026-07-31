Law & Order's Camryn Manheim shows off huge transformation as fans say she looks 'full of life'
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Law & Order's Camryn Manheim shows off huge transformation as fans say she looks 'full of life'

The actor showed off the transformation after attending the opening night of a Rosie O’Donnell show in New York

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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