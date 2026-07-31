How 'red bikini girl' Océane deals with 'very strange messages' after viral video fame
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How 'red bikini girl' Océane deals with 'very strange messages' after viral video fame

Océane tells UNILAD how one spontaneous party moment changed her life overnight - but her fame has brought other challenges

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @**aora.dj/Instagram

Topics: Viral, World News, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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