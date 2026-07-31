How 'red bikini girl' Océane deals with 'very strange messages' after viral video fame

The woman behind one of the internet’s biggest viral videos has revealed what life has been like since becoming a global sensation, including dealing with thousands of unexpected messages every day.

Océane, known online as the 'red bikini girl', said she has been flooded with messages from people around the world after a 13-second clip of her at a party in Spain exploded across social media.

While many people have sent supportive comments, the 20-year-old admitted that internet fame has also brought some unusual attention.

Speaking to UNILAD, Océane admitted: “Since the video went viral, I’ve received thousands and thousands of messages every day from people all over the world.

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“Some are really kind and supportive, but of course I’ve also received some very strange ones.”

The 'girl in a red bikini' video now has over 100m views on social media (Instagram/aora.dj)

Océane claimed that many of the 'stranger' messages have come from men, but added that the reaction that has affected her most has been criticism from other women.

“Most of those come from men, and over time I’ve learned not to pay too much attention to them,” she added.

'Behind every viral video is a real person with real feelings'

“What affects me more are some of the negative comments from women who choose to judge or insult me instead of supporting me.”

Océane said she believes women should support one another rather than criticize each other online.

“I honestly believe that, as women, we should lift each other up instead of tearing each other down,” she explained. “Behind every viral video is a real person with real feelings.”

Océane became an overnight internet sensation after footage of her dancing at a Summer Rockz party in Lloret de Mar, Spain, went viral.

The clip captured the moment someone sprayed water over her from behind, with her spontaneous reaction quickly turning into a meme.

The video has since been viewed more than 100 million times across social media platforms, introducing millions of people to someone who had previously been unknown outside her hometown of Dijon, France.

Where is the 'girl in the red bikini' from?

Despite the sudden attention, Océane said the moment was simply her being herself.

“I honestly have no regrets at all,” she admitted. “That video shows exactly who I am: spontaneous, funny and someone who genuinely loves having fun.

“I’m just a 20-year-old girl from Dijon, a small city in France, and I never imagined something like this could happen to me.”

The attention has also followed her into everyday life, with people now recognizing her in public, especially at the pool parties where she wears the red bikini that made her famous.

Océane continued: “People recognize me everywhere, particularly at the pool parties where I wear my now famous red bikini.

“Guests often come over to say they’ve seen the video, ask for a picture or simply tell me they love it.”

She described the experience as surreal, saying that just days before the video took off, she was living a normal life.

Why 'red bikini girl' has gone viral as she shares important message after video viewed over 100 million times (@**aora.dj/Instagram)

Océane is now hoping to turn her unexpected internet fame into a long-term career.

She said: “I’ve recently signed with a French talent agency that will help me build my image and develop my career, especially as a DJ, which has always been one of my biggest dreams.”

Music has been a passion of hers for years, and she hopes the viral moment can help her create opportunities in the entertainment industry.

However, Océane admitted she knows the journey will come with challenges.

“Of course, I’m still very young and I know this industry is completely new to me,” she said. “There will probably be difficult moments, but I’m surrounded by people I trust who genuinely want the best for me.”

How much are viral stars Hawk Tuah Girl and Ibiza Final Boss worth now?

If you want an idea of what Océane could do with her new-found fame, here’s what happened to two of the biggest viral stars of recent years in the months after viral infamy.

Hawk Tuah girl (Haliey Welch) - $500,000

Haliey Welch launched a podcast and a cryptocurrency coin (YouTube/Tim and Dee TV)

Welch, 24, from Tennessee, was suddenly everywhere after popping up in a Tim and Dee TV street interview in 2024.

When asked what makes a man ‘go crazy’ in bed, she said: “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang!”

Since then, Welch - who previously worked in a bedspring factory - has done everything she can to capitalise on her viral fame: from merchandise to inking a deal with streaming platform Kick and launching a podcast called Talk Tuah.

She even cameoed in Glen Powell’s TV show Chad Powers and launched crypto coin $HAWK, which crashed hard and many of her fans accused of being a scam.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth around $500k.

Ibiza Final Boss (Jack Kay) - $2.6 million

Jack Kay's barnet has made him a millionaire (TikTok/@zerosixwestibiza)

One dodgy haircut catapulted Kay, 26, from Newcastle, UK, into viral infamy after he was filmed at Wayne Lineker's O Beach Club in Ibiza last year.

Previously working in the construction industry, Kay has since signed a deal with fashion brand boohooMAN, appeared at Creamfields, starred in a Channel 4 documentary, reportedly made $80,000 from personal appearances, and released music in partnership with Carnao Beats.

In an unlikely twist, in June 2026 he stepped into the boxing ring with rapper and social media star Jordan McCann on the undercard for Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall, with Kay coming out on top.

According to Metro, he’s now worth a cool $2.6 million.