90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas seen in rare new photo after years away from the spotlight
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90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas seen in rare new photo after years away from the spotlight

Fans are now calling for Jonathan Taylor Thomas, best known as JTT, to make a comeback

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Topics: Nostalgia, Film and TV, Celebrity, Hollywood

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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