90s child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas seen in rare new photo after years away from the spotlight

Home Improvement fans have been sent into a frenzy after Patricia Richardson shared a new photo with her former on-screen sons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith.

The trio starred on the 90s sitcom together, which ran for eight seasons on ABC.

Richardson played mom Jill Taylor, and Thomas and Smith played her sons Randy and Thomas.

The series catapulted Thomas (whom many know as JTT) into the spotlight in particular, and he went on to star in a series of other TV shows and movies. One of his most famous roles was voicing young Simba in the 1994 Disney classic, The Lion King.

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But since then, JTT has stepped away from Hollywood. One of his last roles was an appearance on his Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing in 2015.

The cast of Home Improvement pictured together in 1991 (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

He doesn't have Instagram or any other social media, so fans of JTT's have often wondered what he's been up to over the years and how he looks now – and Richardson has done us all a favor and shared a new snap with him.

In the photo, which appears to have been a selfie taken by Smith, JTT is seen smiling alongside Richardson as they stood in front of a large, wooden cabinet.

42-year-old Smith is rocking glasses, long locks, and a beard, while JTT (now 44) has a short haircut and thick, black framed specs in the picture. Richardson's seen in the middle of the two smiling at the camera.

She captioned the photo 'My other boys' next a red heart emoji.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith recently reunited with Patricia Richardson (prichardsonla/Instagram)

Richardson's has since received a flurry of comments on the photo, which she posted yesterday (July 29).

"JTT needs to make a comeback," somebody insisted, as another person wrote: "Love this!!! Home Improvement is my comfort show."

A third person said: "This picture put such a big smile on my face! This was my favorite childhood show! So many memories."

"A rare JTT sighting," added another, "damn that’s crazy."

"Awwww! So good to see you together," gushed somebody else.

Richardson's third on-screen son, Zachery Ty Bryan, couldn't be present for the apparent Home Improvement reunion as he's currently serving a 16-month jail sentence.

Zachary Ty Bryan's mugshot from January 2025 (Horry County Sheriff's Office)

Bryan – who played Brad Taylor on the show – pleaded guilty to a felony DUI charge in February 2026. He had been arrested in February 2024 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, said Entertainment Weekly.

He pleaded not guilty, however, to another DUI felony charge and a misdemeanor property damage charge, which were both dismissed.

Bryan faced a harsher punishment as he already had previous DUI convictions.

The former actor, who retired in 2009, is expected to be released around April next year.