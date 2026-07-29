Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel highlights differences between acting as a child and adult
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Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel highlights differences between acting as a child and adult

Danielle Fishel was just 12 when she was cast as Topanga Lawrence in the hit ABC show

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Greg Doherty

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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