George and Amal Clooney forced to evacuate 425-acre estate in France as dangerous wildfires burn

Oscar-winning actor George Clooney and human rights attorney Amal Clooney have been forced to flee their primary residence in southern France as ferocious wildfires rage across the Var department in Provence.

The couple, along with their nine-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, evacuated their historic 425-acre wine estate, Domaine du Canadel, located near the town of Brignoles, after local emergency authorities raised threat levels and issued mandatory evacuation warnings for surrounding properties.

Extreme summer heatwaves and dry, high-velocity winds have parched vast swathes of vegetation across southern Europe, creating tinderbox conditions.

Hundreds of firefighters, supported by specialized water-dropping aircraft and emergency ground units, have been deployed to contain multiple active fire fronts across the countryside.

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While emergency crews worked around the clock to establish firebreaks and protect residential structures, dense plumes of smoke and rapidly shifting wind patterns prompted law enforcement to clear out local residents and property owners as a precautionary measure.

The happy couple have been happily raising their children in France (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

A Safe Haven in Provence

The Clooneys purchased the 18th-century bastide estate in 2021 for an estimated €9 million ($10.5 million), converting the sprawling property into their family's main hub away from the intense spotlight of Los Angeles and London.

Surrounded by olive groves, private vineyards, and expansive pine forests, Domaine du Canadel has served as the family’s primary residence in recent years.

George Clooney has frequently spoken about preferring the quiet European lifestyle for his children, noting in past interviews that raising his family in rural France offers privacy and stability far removed from Hollywood culture.

The family's deep connection to the region was further solidified when George and Amal were officially granted French citizenship, cementing their long-term commitment to making Provence their home.

The married couple announced their evacuation in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, reports PEOPLE

“Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter began.

“As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and i are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole,” the letter continued.

“We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

Multiple wildfires have been tearing through the French countryside after an unusually hot and dry Summer (ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Wildfires tear through Southern Europe

The evacuation of the Clooney estate highlights the growing frequency and intensity of seasonal wildfires plaguing southern Europe during peak summer months.

The Var department, renowned for its picturesque winemaking villages and Mediterranean landscapes, remains particularly vulnerable to forest blazes due to dense pine vegetation and prolonged drought conditions. Local authorities in Brignoles have urged residents and tourists throughout the region to monitor official emergency broadcasts and adhere strictly to all safety directives.

While emergency officials report that firefighters are making progress against the primary line of the blaze, it remains unclear when evacuated families will be cleared to return to their properties.

Representatives for the Clooney family have confirmed that the family is safe and monitoring the situation closely alongside local authorities.