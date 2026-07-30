George and Amal Clooney forced to evacuate 425-acre estate in France as dangerous wildfires burn
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George and Amal Clooney forced to evacuate 425-acre estate in France as dangerous wildfires burn

Fast-moving blazes in the Var region of southern France have triggered emergency evacuations, forcing the A-list couple to flee

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Topics: Celebrity, France

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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