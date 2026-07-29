Nara Smith has revealed the lasting impact of her two-year-old daughter Whimsy being diagnosed with cancer last year.

The 24-year-old announced the sad news that her daughter had been diagnosed with the disease in an Instagram post on her page, where although she didn't name the type of cancer, she did let fans know she was in remission.

The July 17 post gained a lot of traction, as nobody knew what the family had been going through prior to her admission.

However, the time came where she believed telling the world would be beneficial to others who may also be dealing with a cancer scare.

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But the family's secrecy over the cancer diagnosis and its treatment came at a price, as she has since revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper about the toll it took.

Nara Smith appeared on the Call her Daddy podcast to talk about her life (YouTube/CallHerDaddy)

She said the couple were worried about being caught at the hospital and people piecing together the reason they were there – which would compromise their daughter's privacy.

"Lucky and I did have those conversations and my fear - I always had this like lingering fear," she confided to Cooper. "Well, what if someone takes a video of us in the hospital and they put it out or - cuz when we were in the hospital, people would come up to us and say, 'hey, can I get a picture with you? Can like can you say hi to my friend?' and they probably didn't know that we were going through the hardest time of our lives. So, obviously, I smiled and said, 'Of course you can,' and took the picture, but I was always nervous that people would kind of piece it together or someone would talk or someone would whatever."

The mother-of-four went on to say 'her safety and privacy was the most important thing', which was where she began to go 'back and forth' about telling people about her diagnosis or keeping it to themselves.

But it was during her time in the hospital that she began to realize that 'community' was beneficial to stop her from feeling alone and finding 'comfort' in other people's stories.

She said this led to them making the choice to make the announcement after her treatment ended.

Nara said: "So, then when she - right after her birthday, she was in remission, we finished her last treatment, we rang the bell, it was very emotional and I just realized, well, maybe if I use my platform to make even just one person feel less alone, I can do that."

The model and TikToker's candid post about her daughter was something that came as a shock to many.

It was there that a lot of followers realized how hard Nara and Lucky had been suffering without being vocal about it.

In the comments, many well wishers wrote under the video, with one person writing: "Praying for your baby girl and your entire family as you navigate this. Thank you for still thinking about helping others."

"Oh Nara you’ve gone through so much. Handled this so gracefully all whilst being pp. sending you so much love and strength to all of you," a second comment read.