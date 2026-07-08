Nara Smith shares unexpected thing she grieved after two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer

Nara Smith has detailed one of the 'hardest parts' of her young daughter's cancer diagnosis after she was told about Whimsy Lou's illness 'late last year'.

In the initial Instagram video detailing her two-year-old's health, Smith, 24, did not reveal what type of cancer Whimsy Lou had been diagnosed with, or her condition at time.

But in recent days, Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 28, have shared an insight into family life during this hugely difficult time.

Taking to Instagram, Smith shared a few clips of her and her husband with their young daughter, which was set to the background music of 'Orbiter' by Noah Kahan.

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In the caption to the sweet clips, the model and influencer revealed the unexpected thing she grieved with her daughter's cancer diagnosis.

She wrote: "Cancer has a way of taking things you never realized you’d grieve.

"The day I ran my fingers through her hair, strands coating them, I realized I wouldn’t be brushing Whimsy’s hair much longer.

Nara Smith has detailed one of the 'hardest parts' of her young daughter's cancer diagnosis (Instagram/@naraaziza)

"It’s such a small thing, until it isn’t. Tiny curls on her pillow. Hair caught in my fingers after bath time. Hair loss is one of the first visible reminders that life has changed."

Smith continued: "Watching Whimsy lose hers has been one of the hardest parts of this journey. It wasn’t just hair. It was the little curls I tucked behind her ears, the wispy strands that caught the sunlight, and all the ordinary moments I never imagined I’d miss.

"If sharing these pieces of our story helps even one family feel less alone, or encourages one person to learn more about childhood cancer, then this vulnerable part of our lives is worth opening.

"Today her curls are returning."

Last week, Smith detailed her daughter's devestating cancer diagnosis in an emotional video.

"When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER and they didn't quite know what to make of it," she told her followers.

Nara and Lucky Blue Smith have been speaking about their daughter's cancer journey (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The influencer added: "When we took her into our pediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm, and my heart dropped in that moment.

"I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

Smith and her husband were told to take their daughter to the nearest children's hospital for further evaluation.

It was there where Whimsy Lou was diagnosed with cancer following a number of X-Rays, ultrasounds, and a biopsy.

The couple were told the cancer had spread, so their daughter started chemotherapy 'immediately'.