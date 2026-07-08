Nara Smith shares unexpected thing she grieved after two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer
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Nara Smith shares unexpected thing she grieved after two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer

Nara Smith revealed recently that her daughter had been diagnosed with cancer 'late last year'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Topics: Parenting, Celebrity, Cancer, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones