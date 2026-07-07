Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly ordered more than 100 pizza pies to their enormous Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3, with guests having numerous flavors to choose from.

Despite guests signing a strict NDA before the couple's high-profile New York City wedding, small details from the ceremony have since surfaced on social media.

And while it's unlikely that Swift and Kelce will pursue legal action against anyone who has broken the agreement, one thing is certain - there won't be any more invites in the mail.

The couple reportedly tied the knot with more than 1,000 guests in attendance, and Swift's publicist revealed that the ceremony had been officiated by their close and personal friend, Adam Sandler.

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The statement added: "Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man."

Swift’s aunt Robin Gentry, confirmed there was 'lots' of food for guests to indulge in, and that the wedding cake was a hit.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot in New York on Friday (July 3) in front of more than 1,000 guests. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

But a source revealed to US Weekly that the celebrity couple ordered more than 100 pizza pies from Mama’s TOO! for their guests to snack on late into the evening.

And while it’s unclear what the total cost of the pizzas came out to be, a large house pie from the establishment is roughly $28, meaning the order could have cost the newly-weds nearly $3,000.

The order included nearly every type of pizza Mama’s TOO! has to offer, including their house special (mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, Parmigiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil), plain pepperoni, Angry Nonna (hot Soppressata, aged mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil and hot honey), and more.

The source reported that the owner of the pizza place personally delivered the enormous order to MSG, to ensure things ran smoothly.

Guests also reportedly enjoyed a full dance floor all night, with performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

The newly-weds also hosted a luxury raffle, in which guests could allegedly win Cartier jewelry, Chanel handbags, and more.

Attendees won tickets for the raffle by participating in numerous games, including miniature golf and a football ring toss.

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate’s wife, Jackie Tranquill, took to Instagram on Monday to show off her designer bag win following the 'wedding of the year'.

It's thought that the couple turned the enormous arena into a beautiful indoor garden to celebrate their big day.

UNILAD have approached Mama’s TOO! for comment.