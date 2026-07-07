Dylan Sprouse has a surprising new career after starring on Disney Channel in the mid 00s with his brother Cole, admitting that he 'faked being 21' to start the new venture in 2018.

Many child stars go onto reinvent themselves as they grow into adulthood, after deciding that a life so heavily in the spotlight at an early age is not for them.

Sprouse, now 33, was just 12 years old when The Suite Life of Zack and Cody first premiered on Disney Channel in March 2005.

He starred alongside his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, in the show, until the spin-off, Suite Life on Deck, aired in 2008.

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But more than a decade on from his Disney debut, the actor decided to open a brewery, which he named All-Wise Meadery.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter about the unexpected move in 2018, Sprouse said: "I was a pretty p*ss poor student in high school. I had ADHD and brewing was a way for me to pace myself. I picked mead because a lot of home-brewing books I read said that if you wanted to try something easy, start with mead.

Dylan Sprouse opened his own brewery more than a decade on from starring on Disney Channel. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"Obviously my first batches were terrible. But we were 16, 17, so all of us drank the s**t out of it anyway."

Despite being under the legal drinking age at the time, the 33-year-old - who is currently expecting his first child with his wife, model Barbara Palvin - said it was never an issue.

The star admitted: "I went to some home-brewing meetups, faking that I was 21. I don’t even know how I got away with that because I don’t even look 21 now.

"When I could finally go to the store and buy it legally, I just hated what was being sold."

The star's venture began in 2018 when he launched the brewery. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

And Sprouse has impressively been able to balance his acting career alongside the brewery, drawing comparisons between the two industries.

"Brewers are entertainers whether they like it or not, because they are creating an experience for people. Oftentimes the alcohol is the entertainment at any party you go to," he noted.

And if you're wondering what mead actually is, the ancient fermented alcoholic beverage is associated with Norse gods and The Lord of the Rings.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, he added: "I think that if you are an actor, or you are an entertainer, and you don’t invest money in something that is more stable than the commission job that is acting, then you are a fool."