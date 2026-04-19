Former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse allegedly tackled a ‘creepy guy’ who attempted to invade his Hollywood Hills home to the floor whilst awaiting police officers

On Friday (17 April), the 33-year-old’s wife, Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, informed law enforcement that there was a possible burglary taking place at their Spanish-style 1920s home.

Officials reported that the emergency call was made to the LAPD at around 12.30am.

Sprouse, who rose to fame starring alongside his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, took the trespasser down on the lawn of his LA abode, his representative told Rolling Stone.

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It’s understood that he held him until police arrived at the scene, with officers reporting that they took the unnamed man in for questioning on outstanding warrants, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Barbara Palvin and her husband Dylan Sprouse were involved in the incident (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Lawmen confirmed that the intruder did not make it into Sprouse and 32-year-old Palvin’s home and that no injuries had been sustained.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, alleged that the Beautiful Disaster alum held the would-be home invader at gunpoint.

A video shared by the publication featured a man whose face was blurred being handcuffed outside of a police vehicle.

Neither Sprouse nor Palvin, who tied the knot in 2023, have commented on the situation.

However, the former took to Instagram on Saturday (18 April) to reveal he was in the stands of the Crypto.com Arena to watch the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-98 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts and feelings following the almost-home invasion, with one Instagram user typing: “I heard what happened and I praise God you both are ok! Thankful God equipped you with quick reflexes to subdue your invader and protect your wife! Praying for you both!”

“God bless you and your family,” replied a second.

Another wrote: “Way to use that 2nd amendment & protect your wife and home! Glad yall are both safe!”

LADbible Group has previously contacted the LAPD and representatives of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin for comment.

The actor broke his silence on the situation by sharing an image from an NBA game (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for PAIGE)

Before saying ‘I do’ to the Victoria’s Secret Model, Sprouse was in a relationship with fellow Disney icon, Miley Cyrus.

“Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend, I think he was the cutest. It's true, confirmed!,” Cyrus, 33, told Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper.

“Dylan was my crush. Their dad would take us to sushi. I was into the whole culture, and it was a two-for-one. Like, bring the brother [Cole]. Hello!”

According to a previous interview, Sprouse said he was around 11 or 12 when they dated and that they had met while Cyrus was appearing as Hannah Montana.

“We met at her set, I believe and we dated. And then Nick Jonas walked by, and it was over!,” he joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!