Kelly Lee Curtis' cause of death has been revealed by Blaine County coroner’s office following her death over the weekend.

Kelly, the older sister of Freaky Friday and Knives Out actress Jamie Lee Curtis, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 30).

Jamie announced the news of her sibling's passing on Instagram and described Kelly, who was two years older than her, as having 'lived a life of generosity, service and a deep love of natural beauty and was dedicated to her family and Pokémon Go'.

Part of the obituary shared to social read: "Kelly Lee Curtis was the eldest daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. She was born June 17, 1956 on Father's Day. She was raised with her sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, in Los Angeles, California with their stepfather, Robert Brandt who brought them to Idaho."

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"She was a graduate of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. She also lived and worked in New York City, where she was an actress and a member of the Actor's Studio and she appeared in television and films and on the stage."

Kelly Lee Curtis died in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 30 (Ian Cook/Getty Images)

It went on to say: "She was affectionally known as 'Auntie Cookie' and is survived by her husband John, her sisters, Jamie, Alexandra, Allegra and their brother Benjamin as well as her nieces and nephews, Annie, Ruby, Elisabeth, Dido, Helena, Raphael, Nicholas, Jacob and Kristopher and grand nieces and nephews, Calum, Rory, Alistair and Isaac and her stepmother, Leslie Curtis."

Kelly's cause of death has since been revealed to have been from natural causes, per US Weekly.

In the days leading up to her her passing, Kelly was being cared for in a hospice. Her husband, John Marsh, is believed to have been with her when she died and when the corner arrived.

The late Trading Places star is reportedly going to be cremated.

Jamie Lee Curtis and her late sister Kelly pictured in 2012 (Barry King/FilmMagic)

Jamie has shared a series of new photographs with her late sister that showed them on a trip to Budapest together in 2012 following her death.

"In 2012 I took my sister on a trip to trace our family roots," The Bear star wrote alongside the heartwarming snaps.

"We started out in Hungary, in Budapest, where Tony Curtis' family Schwartz was from, a small town, Mátészalka near Budapest.

"We also went to Denmark and the island of Bornholm where our mother, Janet Leigh's family, Kofoed was from."

Jamie went on to say of their vacation to Europe: "It was a once in a lifetime trip with my sister Kelly and it bonded us in our history and family.

"If you have a sibling, I recommend taking at least one trip, just the two of you, to trace a little bit of your family history. It will be a lasting and permanent and important memory.

"It is for me and is helping me in these days of grief and mourning."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].