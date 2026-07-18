Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her late grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, who died at the age of 91, with an emotional social media post that included a photo of MJ's feet alongside those of her family.

The news of MJ's death was first confirmed on Thursday, July 16, by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, who shared her own heartfelt statement on Instagram.

Kim then followed with her own tribute, sharing a nostalgic carousel of photos capturing decades of moments with her grandmother, whom she described as her 'forever twin.'

"My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin," Kim wrote. "You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman."

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Kim went on to credit MJ with shaping her career from the very start, writing, "You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since." (Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

What did Kim Kardashian say about her grandmother MJ?

Kim went on to credit MJ with shaping her career from the very start, writing, "You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since."

She added that her grandmother had always been a source of stability throughout her life in the public eye, writing, "You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you're at peace now."

Kim also brought a touch of the family's signature humor to the tribute, joking about her grandmother's social media habits. "I know you're in heaven looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use," she wrote, before signing off, "Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!"

Kris Jenner's own tribute described her mother as 'the heart of our family,' writing that MJ had taught her \to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.'

Kim Kardashian honors her late grandmother MJ with feet pic:



“And for anyone that knows my grandma knows she had the most young beautiful feet in the world and she would want everyone to know lol” pic.twitter.com/KVFsjVeCiE — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2026





Why is a photo of MJ's feet going viral on social media?

One image from Kim's carousel, showing MJ's feet alongside those of other family members, quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many left stunned at how youthful MJ's feet looked at 91 compared to the rest of the family. 'Just got brutally feetmogged by a 90 year old woman,' one X user joked. Another wrote, 'It's so crazy cuz when I first seen this pic I was thinking how tf the grandma feet look better than all theirs.'

Others chimed in with their own theories and jokes about the now-viral image. 'Bro why did I think Kylie's feet were her grandma's,' one user wrote, while another added, 'Not gonna lie, she's not wrong. I'm a lot younger than 91, and my feet don't look nearly as beautiful. She ate that one little thing!'

MJ, born Mary Jo Campbell, survived multiple battles with cancer throughout her life and became a beloved recurring figure on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

The family has requested privacy as they mourn her loss.