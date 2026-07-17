Matt Damon has detailed some of the emotional conversations he's had with Ben Affleck about becoming empty nesters in the future.

All parents know the day will eventually come when all their children fly the nest and begin to fend for themselves, but despite that, such day is a tricky one for moms and dads across the US.

Damon and his close pal Affleck have been discussing that day together, despite not being empty nesters just yet.

The Odyssey star is father to daughters Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, while Affleck co-parents Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and 13-year-old Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner.

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While they may not be there just yet, Damon recently told PEOPLE that he gets 'emotional' thinking about his offspring all grown up.

"We’re at very similar stages with the kids, and it’s definitely a new phase of life," Damon said of Affleck.

Ben Affleck has been discussing parenting with Matt Damon (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"It doesn’t take much to get us emotional at this point."

Speaking about how he feels regarding the day his daughters leave the family house, Damon continued: "I feel like we are facing it and embracing the fact that it’s happening.

"We’ve been talking a lot about presence and about really trying to be in the moment, and because you can’t slow time down, the only way to really do it is to really be there and be in it."

Damon's wife, Luciana Damon, joined himself and the pair's children during the London premiere of The Odyssey earlier this week.

The actor told PEOPLE it was 'great' to celebrate the movie's release alongside his family, before saying he was 'really excited' for his daughters to see his latest work.

"It's great because they had to sacrifice a lot too for this," Damon said. "I went away for a while, they came and visited, but it was a lot. It was a very long movie, very grueling shoot, and I'm really excited for my girls to see it tonight."

Matt Damon gets 'emotional' thinking about his children flying the nest (CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images)

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Damon expressed that he was 'so happy' to have his children at the premiere for The Odyssey.

"They're all having fun while I'm working, but I'm so happy they're here," he said.

"Everybody's so grown up. Like, I got a real dad teary moment seeing them today."

Similar to the recent interview with PEOPLE, Damon was also asked about her daughters growing up, which he admitted was overwhelming.

Ultimately, he's finding the positive side of things though, saying: "Yeah, it's a lot. It's wonderful, but it's a lot."